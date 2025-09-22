Strictly’s Thomas Skinner vows to ‘keep learning’ ahead of first Strictly live show
Former ‘Apprentice’ star said he will be ‘open to opinions and keep learning’
Thomas Skinner has said he won’t accept criticism from anyone he wouldn’t take advice from ahead of the first live episode of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series.
The 34-year-old businessman and former Apprentice star, has faced a backlash in recent months, which intensified after he joined the BBC dancing competition.
Skinner, who said he currently looks “like a wardrobe doing the Waltz” in rehearsals, emphasised he’ll be focusing on getting his first live performance up to scratch rather than on the retaliation from Strictly fans.
He wrote on X/Twitter to “work hard and don’t never give up” and “be open to opinions and keep learning” but “never take any criticism from anyone you wouldn’t take advice from!”
Skinner continued, saying that he wanted to “go smash the day” and would be “working double hard” in the dance studio.
The TV personality added: “I’m currently looking like a Wardrobe doing the Waltz at the minute [because] of the size of me. But I’m learning fast and training hard!”
Strictly viewers were frustrated when Skinner was partnered with professional dancer Amy Dowden, who was unable to participate in the last two series due to her recovery from breast cancer and a foot injury.
Some highlighted how the spotlight on Skinner may impact Dowden’s longevity on the competition. However, Dowden spoke out amid the fan outcry, praising her celebrity partner.
Skinner has faced backlash over meeting US vice-president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks this summer, as well as being pictured wearing a Maga (Make America Great Again) cap.
He has also faced criticism for social media posts in which he stated it is not far-right to be “flying your flag and loving your country”. He said that London was no longer safe, adding that it had become hostile and tense.
In response to the backlash, Skinner said on X/Twitter that he has “become a target” and was being portrayed as “public enemy number one”.
Skinner added that he doesn’t regret meeting Vance, saying: “I am a normal bloke and it was an amazing opportunity.”
The Independent’s Rachel McGrath wrote that Skinner’s casting “doesn’t feel right” and questioned the BBC’s decision to “intentionally sign someone so divisive”.
You can read a full list of this year’s Strictly contestants and their professional partners here.
