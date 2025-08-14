Strictly Come Dancing announces Apprentice star Thomas Skinner as tenth contestant for 2025 series
Announcement comes just days after Skinner was pictured with US vice president JD Vance
The Apprentice star and social media personality Thomas Skinner has been announced as the tenth contestant for the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
The 34-year-old confirmed the news on Hits Radio on Thursday (14 August), telling host Sam Thompson: “It's my mum's favourite show, I'm going to be putting on the outfits and trying my best."
In a quote given to the BBC, the businessman said that he is “beyond excited” to be joining the show. “I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff!”
The prouder Londoner, who likes to use the word “bosh”, added: “I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings) but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh.”
He jokingly continued: “Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!”
Skinner appeared on the fifteenth series of The Apprentice in 2019 and has since gained a prominent following on social media.
The announcement comes after Skinner met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks earlier this week, with the star describing the event as “once in a lifetime”, after he befriended Donald Trump’s number two on social media platform X/Twitter.
He will join the likes of Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein in the line-up for the series.
