Strictly Come Dancing announces Ross King and Karen Carney for 2025 series
Emmy-winning presenter says joining the show is a ‘dream come true’
Scottish TV presenter Ross King has been announced as the latest contestant to join the star-studded line-up of Strictly Come Dancing this year.
The news was announced in a live broadcast of Lorraine on Friday (15 August). King said he would be announcing the next contestant “live from Hollywood”, which was himelf.
The 63-year-old is known for presenting ITV breakfast programmes including Good Morning Britain and Lorraine as their Los Angeles correspondent.
King is a four-time News Emmy winner and has hosted over 30 TV series since he first debuted on radio broadcasts aged 15 and then on television at 17. He was awarded an MBE in 2018 for services to broadcasting, the arts and charity.
On joining the popular dancing programme, he said: “From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom - it’s a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show.
“I can’t wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes! Let’s give this the best that I can! As my mum always said: “You’ll never know till you give it a go!”
BBC’s flagship dancing contest is returning for its 23rd season in September, with Love Island winner Dani Dyer, ER actor Alex Kingston, and football legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink currently leading this year’s contestants.
Also competing are EastEnders star Balvinder Sopa, British YouTuber George Clarke, and Gladiators athlete Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson, former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner and British Vogue model Ellie Goldstein will also join.
The remaining contestants will be announced throughout August. The rumoured names for this year’s series include former GB athlete Mo Farah and Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon.
Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One from September through to December.
