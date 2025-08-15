Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish TV presenter Ross King has been announced as the latest contestant to join the star-studded line-up of Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The news was announced in a live broadcast of Lorraine on Friday (15 August). King said he would be announcing the next contestant “live from Hollywood”, which was himelf.

The 63-year-old is known for presenting ITV breakfast programmes including Good Morning Britain and Lorraine as their Los Angeles correspondent.

King is a four-time News Emmy winner and has hosted over 30 TV series since he first debuted on radio broadcasts aged 15 and then on television at 17. He was awarded an MBE in 2018 for services to broadcasting, the arts and charity.

On joining the popular dancing programme, he said: “From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom - it’s a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show.

“I can’t wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes! Let’s give this the best that I can! As my mum always said: “You’ll never know till you give it a go!”

BBC’s flagship dancing contest is returning for its 23rd season in September, with Love Island winner Dani Dyer, ER actor Alex Kingston, and football legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink currently leading this year’s contestants.

Also competing are EastEnders star Balvinder Sopa, British YouTuber George Clarke, and Gladiators athlete Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson, former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner and British Vogue model Ellie Goldstein will also join.

The remaining contestants will be announced throughout August. The rumoured names for this year’s series include former GB athlete Mo Farah and Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One from September through to December.