Strictly star Nick Knowles shares health update after ‘painful’ arm injury

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nick Knowles has shared a health update after injuring his arm.

The DIY SOS presenter, 62, shared a video of himself with his arm in a makeshift sling as he travelled to visit a doctor at London’s Harley Street after he hurt himself while changing a tyre on his car at the weekend.

He told his followers: “As you can see my arm is in a sling and that’s because my car broke down at the side of the motorway. I had my little boy in the car, so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as possible.”

He continued: “In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little. I’m not sure how, but it’s been quite painful.”

Knowles, who is currently competing in Strictly alongside professional dancer Luba Mushtuk, explained he wasn’t sure what the injury might be, but he was on his way to get some “top medical advice”.

open image in gallery Knowles told fans he was seeking ‘top medical advice’ to make sure he can dance on Saturday ( Instagram via @NickKnowles )

He assured fans he was still expecting to dance this weekend in the second week of the competition, and was determined to still attend rehearsals after his appointment to “learn the footwork” for his routine.

Though he admitted his injury was “not ideal”, he said: “I’m convinced it’s not something that’s going to stop me dancing this weekend.”

Fans sent messages of support online, with one writing: “Wishing you a speedy recovery and hope it’s not too serious! Keeeeep dancing Nick!” as another added, “Fingers crossed for Saturday!”

One fan warned him to look after himself as they wrote: “I know the show must go on and all that, but you are more important... take care of yourself.”

open image in gallery Knowles performing ‘We Built This City’ on ‘Strictly’ Week One ( BBC/Guy Levy )

The injury comes after Knowles performed his first live show of Strictly on Saturday night, and received a score of 18 for his jive to “We Built This City” by Starship. The competition’s judges were positive about his performance, with Shirley Ballas saying he “stayed on time” and executed the choreography with “zero mistakes”. However, judge Craig Revel Horwood told him to “sort out” his technique.

Following his performance, Knowles reflected that he was “exhausted, elated and relieved” after his first live show.

He remarked his dance partner Mushtuk was “the most patient, kind and brilliant dancer, choreographer and dance partner” and thanked his fiance Katie Dadzie for her support.