Argentinian singer and model Fede Dorcaz was shot dead days before his scheduled debut on Mexico’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Dorcaz, 29, was in the country to appear on the dancing competition Las Estrellas Bailan En Hoy, which is the Mexican equivalent to the hit BBC series. He was due to be paired with singer and actor Mariana Ávila.

According to local reports, he was due to appear on next weekend’s launch episode before being shot in the neck on Thursday (9 October) while driving home in his truck.

A manhunt is underway for four men who sped away from the scene on two motorcycles. Television host Javier Ceriani claimed the singer had resisted an attempted robbery of his vehicle near the Daniel Garza neighborhood in the Miguel Hidalgo borough.

“Video surveillance cameras in the area are being analysed to identify the likely perpetrators who, according to initial reports, were travelling on two motorcycles,” a spokesman for the Mexico City Secretariat of Public Safety said.

Dorcaz worked primarily as a model until 2023 when he relocated from Spain to Mexico to embark on a singing career.

In May, his success as a performer was described as “meteoric” by Rolling Stone who called him “the rising Latin star ready to redefine global Latin pop”.

Dorcaz’s hit songs include “Cara Bonita” and “Moka”, which was a duet with his girlfriend Mariana Ávila.

The official Instagram page for Las Estrellas Bailan En Hoy paid tribute to Dorcas, writing: “The HOY family mourns the sad passing of our friend and colleague, Fede Dorcaz.

“We share in the grief felt by his entire family, his parents and his girlfriend Mariana Avila. Mariana and Fede were one of the couples scheduled to appear in the new season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

open image in gallery Fede Dorcaz was set to appear on Mexico’s version of ‘Strictly’ ( Getty Images )

“Fede leaves a huge void in our team. His memory and his passion will continue to inspire us forever. Rest in peace, Fede Dorcaz.”

Mariana dedicated a tribute to Doircas, writing: “You loved Mexico with all your being, just as everyone who knew you loved you”