Strictly Come Dancing reveals lineup for 2024 Christmas special

If there’s one highlight of the BBC’s Christmas Day scheduling, it’s the Strictly Come Dancing festive special.

Each year, the ballroom is transformed into a magical winter wonderland where six famous faces perform a festive routine in the hope of impressing the judges and being crowned the Christmas Champion for 2024.

On last year’s special, EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick took home the winning trophy alongside professional dancer, Nancy Xu. He clearly impressed producers so much that he was invited back to compete in the full series that launched in September.

It’s that time of the year again – and Strictly has officially unveiled its lineup for its Christmas Day special, with names including a racing driver, stand-up comedian and RuPaul’s Drag Race star.

Find the full 2024 lineup below….

Billy Monger

open image in gallery Racing driver and TV presenter Billy Monger ( BBC )

Racing driver and TV presenter Billy Monger will be partnered with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Monger has scored podiums in British Formula 3 and followed in Lewis Hamilton’s footsteps by winning the Pau Grand Prix in European Formula 3.

In 2017, Monger was critically injured in a high-speed collision while racing in Formula 4, which left him with both legs amputated. He refused to give up on his racing career, lobbying to allow both disabled and non-disabled drivers to race alongside each other.

As well as presenting Channel 4’s Formula One coverage and the Paralympics, Monger recently beat the world record for a double amputee in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.

Speaking ahead of his Strictly appearance, Monger said: “I’ve spent the last 12 months training 20 hours a week for an Ironman world record attempt, but the thought of donning sequins in front of Craig Revel Horwood fills me with a fear I’ve never experienced before.”

The racing driver added that he was doing it for his family, who are big fans of the show.

“I’m doing it for them and to raise awareness for what I’m doing for Comic Relief next year. I’m just hoping my leg doesn’t fall off mid-dance!” he said.

Tamzin Outhwaite

open image in gallery Actor Tamzin Outhwaite will appear on Strictly’s Christmas special ( BBC )

Actor Tamzin Outhwaite will be paired with Strictly professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin for the Christmas special.

Outhwaite is best known for her series leading roles including DCI Sasha Miller in the BBC’s New Tricks as well as Hotel Babylon, EastEnders and Murder Is Easy.

Speaking about her dancefloor debut, she said: “I’m so excited to swap the stage for the Strictly Ballroom this Christmas. I’m used to performing in front of a live audience, but this is a whole new experience.”

“I can’t wait to immerse myself in all things glitter and sequins, let’s hope the judges show Nikita and I some extra festive cheer this Christmas!”

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

open image in gallery Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will dance with Nancy Xu ( BBC )

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, AKA “Nitro” from Gladiators, will be dancing with Nancy Xu, who successfully won the festive competition last year with Borthwick.

The athlete is best known for competing as Nitro in the rebooted version of the iconic Nineties series, which sees super strong athletes take on brave contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

He is also a Team GB sprinter, Commonwealth and World Championships gold medallist.

The athlete became the first to win gold medals at both 100 and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships and was recipient of the 2005 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year aged 17.

He follows in the footsteps of his Gladiators co-star Montell Douglas, who is currently appearing on the 20th anniversary series of Strictly.

Speaking about his dance floor debut, he says: “STRICTLY....ARE YOU READY?! Nitro’s blasting onto the Ballroom floor this Christmas!”

“I’m swapping my trainers for dancing shoes, and trust me, I’m bringing the power, the energy and the moves! This December I’m gonna light up that dancefloor and crank the Christmas spirit all the way UP. Let’s do this!”

Vogue Williams

open image in gallery Vogue Williams co-hosts a podcast with her husband Spencer Matthews ( BBC )

Vogue Williams will perform a festive routine alongside pro dancer Gorka Marquez. It was initially announced she would be dancing with Carlos Gu, but he was forced to pull out of the competition after sustaining an ankle injury.

The presenter and reality TV star is best known for her appearances on ITV’s Lorraine and for presenting the podcast she co-hosts with her husband, the Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

She was also a regular presenter friend on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, hosted Virgin Media’s Saturday night extravaganza and fronted her own Heart Radio weekend show.

Williams said her dance partner Carlos Gu will have “more of a chance winning a Novel prize than turning me into a dancer”.

“But I am determined to try my very best! I’m loving it so far, bring on the Ballroom floor,” she said.

Tayce

open image in gallery Tayce will be paired with pro dancer Kai Widdrington ( BBC )

Drag artist, model and presenter Tayce will be paired with pro dancer Kai Widdrington.

Welsh-born Tayce is best known for being a finalist on the second season RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and is often dubbed the “Naomi Campbell of Drag”.

As well as modelling for runway shows across the world, Tayce has presented for BBC Radio 1, MTV and Sky.

“I cannot wait to sleigh on the Strictly Ballroom floor. My partner and I are going to dance for our lives!” said Tayce ahead of the festive special.

“In all seriousness, it’s an incredible honour to be the first Drag artist to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. I hope I do all of my Drag Race and Welsh fans proud! Sign me up for all the glitz, glam and disco balls.”

Josh Widdicombe

open image in gallery Widdicombe co-hosts the popular podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett ( BBC )

Comedian, podcaster and author Josh Widdicombe will be paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer on Christmas Day.

The stand-up comedian, best known for starring as a team captain on Channel 4’s The Last Leg, co-hosts the popular podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett and has written two Sunday Times Bestselling books.

The comedian is a regular pundit on shows such as Have I Got News For You, Taskmaster and QI.

Speaking ahead of his dancing debut, Widdicombe admitted he was “utterly terrified” of being humiliated on the show.

“I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?” he said.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.