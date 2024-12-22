Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing fans were surprised by an emotional tribute to late stars during the show’s 20th anniversary special on Saturday night (21 December).

After a tumultuous year, the BBC celebrated two decades of the much-loved dance competition with a special episode featuring past contestants including Joe Sugg, Stacey Dooley and Bill Bailey.

The anniversary episode also included a touching feature remembering past contestants, dancers and presenters, who have died during the show’s 20-year run.

TV presenter Caroline Flack, dancer Robin Windsor and host Bruce Forsyth were among those mentioned in the in memoriam feature, which left viewers at home “sobbing”.

As well as Flack, Windsor and Forsyth, the segment also featured clips of the Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, TV chef Gary Rhodes, actress and broadcaster Lynda Bellingham, and head judge Len Goodman.

“I didn’t expect this #strictly doc to make me cry quite so much,” one viewer admitted on X/Twitter.

“Goodness me I’m ugly crying at #Strictly,” added another. “’Okay yeah Lisa [Riley] talking about Robin has fully set me off.”

open image in gallery Caroline Flack with her professional partner Pasha on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Meanwhile, another Strictly fan said footage of Caroline Flack, who won Strictly with Pasha Kovalev in 2014 and was found dead at the age of 40in February 2020, “broke” them.

“Either I’ve drank too much wine or the Strictly 20 years is very sad,” another person said. “This memorial bit has me sobbing like a baby.”

“Oh god this tribute section has finished me off! Rip to all the talent gone too soon,” an additional fan echoed. “Oh this memorial section has got me right in the feels,” another person added.

Strictly Come Dancing’s special 20th anniversary episode was billed to tell the story of the show’s beginning, through the past 20 years of entertainment and celebrated performances.

open image in gallery Tess Daly and the late ‘Strictly’ presenter Bruce Forsyth ( Getty Images )

The BBC said the programme was intended to showcase why Strictly Come Dancing has captured the hearts of the nation for the past 20 years as one of the broadcaster’s best loved shows.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said of the show’s anniversary: “Strictly Come Dancing is more than just a TV show, it has become an integral part of British culture, bringing families together and inspiring viewers of all ages to embrace the joy of dance.”

Suzy Lamb, Managing Director, BBC Studios Entertainment, added: “From glittering ballroom numbers to high-energy Latin routines, the show continues to push the boundaries of dance and entertainment and we want viewers to join us in raising a toast to 20 years of sparkle and shine in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.”