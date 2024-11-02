Anton Du Beke mocks his own Strictly outfit as viewers say he looks ‘looks good’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Anton Du Beke has posted a selfie of himself with Rod Stewart after dressing as the legendary Scottish singer on 2 November episode of Strictly Come Dancing which the judge himself mocked.

The show introduced its first ever “Icons Week” which saw the contestants and their professional partners dance to memorable tunes from music legends such as Tina Turner, Queen, The Beatles, Shirley Bassey and KISS.

It wasn’t only the dancers that dressed up as musical icons with the judges also getting in on the fun with Shirley Ballas dressing as Cher, Motsi Mabuse as Tina Turner and Craig Revel Horwood as Barry Gibb from The Bee Gees.

Perhaps the best was Du Beke who seemed to fully embody Rod Stewart, complete with a blonde mullet and leopard skin suit, although the judge later admitted that he looked more like Bet Lynch from Coronation Street.

It appears that Du Beke might have got some first hand help from Stewart himself, with the 58-year-old posting a picture of himself with Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster.

On X/Twitter, Du Beke wrote: “Get ready to tune in tonight at 6:30pm – we’re all very excited as it’s Icon week here at @bbcstrictly! And look who’s here... such a pleasure to catch up with the wonderful Penny Lancaster and... my icon for the evening... Sir Rod Stewart!”

It appears that Du Beke’s outfit has divided viewers as well with some applauding him with others being less than impressed.

One impressed viewer wrote: “Why does Anton look good dressed as Rod Stewart?”

“Loving Craig as Barry Gibb, Motsi as Tina Turner, Shirley as Cher and Anton as Rod Stewart,” said a second person.

A less than impressed viewer joked: “Anton is Rod Stewart…..I thought he was Charlie Mullins from Pimlico plumbers…”

A fourth said: “Anton looks nothing like Sir Rod Stewart.”