Strictly’s Vicky Pattison on why she usually avoids the dance floor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Vicky Pattison says being glammed up and “Strictly-fied” is “honestly the bit I was most looking forward to”.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s show – the first live show of the series – the reality TV star said that when it comes to dancing, she’s an “absolute novice”.

“You will not catch me on the dance floor at a party. I’ve got no dance moves,” she said.

“I’m an absolute novice when it comes to dancing. I’m a bit clumsy, and I never know what my legs are going to do next.”

But wearing hair extensions and eyelashes is something she is more prepared for.

“This was honestly the bit I was most looking forward to. I’m a Geordie girl, so I love my glam and I love my tan – I’m practically radioactive half the time anyway,” she said.

“Being Strictly-fied isn’t even a leap out of my comfort zone, it’s basically my everyday life.”

open image in gallery Reality TV star Vicky Pattison ( BBC )

The Strictly contestants and their professional partners will all be scored by the judges for the first time on Saturday’s show.

Reality TV star Dani Dyer-Bowen was forced to pull out due to an injury earlier this week, but another Love Islander, Amber Davies, was announced as her replacement on Friday.

Asked if he had a signature dance move, former The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner said: “Yeah, the lawnmower.”

He said he was surprised at the reaction to him competing on the show when he went to a football match.

Skinner said: “I was at a West Ham game just after I was announced for Strictly, and I got stopped by so many fellas telling me they were going to watch Strictly for the first time because of me. I wasn’t expecting that.”

open image in gallery Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw ( BBC )

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw said he had wanted to take part to push himself out of his comfort zone.

“When you retire from sport, it is hard to find any adrenaline that matches going out onto the pitch, so I think Strictly gives the perfect opportunity for that,” he said.

The father-of-two said his signature move is the “classic dad dance”, adding: “I am very much out of my comfort zone. My mum has said I should come along to her Zumba classes to practice.”

Asked what Strictly means to him, former sprinter and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, said: “It’s joy, isn’t it? Proper feel-good family TV. My mum, my little one, my mates… everyone watches it.

“It’s the kind of show that brings generations together. To be part of that magic, and maybe inspire people who don’t see themselves as ‘dancers’ to give it a go, means a lot.”

Aikines-Aryeetey, known as Nitro on Gladiators, said he was most nervous about dancing the waltz.

“Because my coach can get me to run sub-10 seconds, but no one’s ever taught me how to look graceful while gliding backwards across a ballroom,” he said.

open image in gallery Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is known as Nitro on Gladiators ( BBC )

He added that his signature dance move is The Nitro Shuffle.

“It’s basically me bouncing from foot to foot like I’m waiting for the starter pistol. It works at weddings, birthdays… less so in a ballroom.”

Fellow sportsman, former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was asked if he thought there were any similarities between the game and dancing.

He said: “I guess being a footballer you are all about the footwork, in certain drills and in warm-ups as well as during the game, but I think dancing is obviously way more centred around the rhythm which isn’t something that necessarily comes with playing football.”

When asked what Strictly means to her, La Voix, who was a runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, said “pizazz, glamour and fun.”

She added: “Strictly is a British institution, and one of the top shows on TV. Tess and Claudia are as iconic as Patsy and Edina, or Cagney and Lacey. I’m showing my age here.”

Emmerdale star Lewis Cope said his signature move would be either a backflip or jazz splits.

“I haven’t done either in a while, so let’s see if I can still pull them out of the bag,” he added.

open image in gallery Emmerdale star Lewis Cope ( BBC )

Cope said his castmates would be cheering him on in the BBC audience.

“Beth Cordingly and Will Ash, who play my parents, have both said they’re so excited to watch me,” Cope added.

“And Natalie J Robb too – they’ve all been so supportive.”

Actress Alex Kingston said she had been “banging on about Strictly for 20 years” and is nervous about performing the quickstep and jive.

“When I was a little girl, my dad used to jive with me and he was a brilliant jive dancer, as was my mum,” she added.

“But their jiving was very different to a Strictly jiving. Strictly jiving is much more energetic and dynamic so I feel a bit nervous about tackling that.”

Entertainment reporter Ross King said he was feeling “a lot of pressure, but in a lovely way”, to be representing his native Scotland.

“Every single dance fills me with absolute dread – every single one,” he added.

“But there’s a great Scottish dance called the slosh, which is basically Scottish line dancing. If I could incorporate that in any way then I’d be happy.”

Australian actor Stefan Dennis, who played Paul Robinson in Neighbours on and off over 40 years, said he was “blown away by the scale of Strictly” in the UK.

He added: “I think if I get a dramatic dance like a tango or a paso doble, leaning into Paul Robinson could be quite helpful.

“Every soap had a villain, and I was the resident one for Neighbours, but hopefully I’ll be less evil with my feet.”