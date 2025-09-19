Strictly judge reveals which royal he’d love to have on the show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has expressed his desire to see Queen Camilla grace the ballroom, saying she possesses "fantastic rhythm" and would "nail it".

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Revel Horwood reflected on dancing with Camilla at a charity event.

While he said he doubts she would take part in Strictly now, he praised her past performance.

"She was fantastic. We danced for the Royal Osteoporosis Society, she raised awareness and money for that charity, which was great," he said.

"She loves dancing. She actually loves the show and I would love to see her on there because she would nail it, darling. She’s got fantastic rhythm."

Strictly returns to the nation’s TV screens on Saturday for its 23rd series.

open image in gallery The King and Queen with Prince William, Princess Kate and their children ( AP )

Revel Horwood said he still gets nervous about being on the show and believes reality TV star Dani Dyer-Bowen is one to watch.

“When I hear the music it does give me butterflies. It always does because we’re live. I love it,” he told BBC Breakfast.

Asked about what he thought of this year’s celebrity contestants, he mentioned Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and entertainment reporter Ross King.

“I do have an opinion of how they’re going to do,” he said.

“Ross – he’s fantastic, he’s bringing loads of energy.

“I have to say, this year on Strictly the energy is beyond. The people themselves are hilarious.

“After seeing them very briefly, I think Dani Dyer – I think she is fantastic. I’m loving Alex – her humour is beyond, darling.”

open image in gallery Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, right, says Camilla has ‘fantastic rhythm’ ( PA Archive )

But he added: “As we know, you never know who’s going to win, because the general public decide, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Asked about whether he worries about being cancelled for being so brutally honest about the contestants’ dancing on the show, he said: “I don’t actually care.

“I’m up there to tell the truth and be honest about the one minute 30 (seconds) that I see.

“If people don’t like that, then lump it. The point I’m making is that, you know, that is my job.

“Am I worried about being cancelled? Not really. Yes, it’s of concern, but I don’t go into the whole realm of that. I think it’s stupid, absolutely stupid.

“I mean, if I can’t sit up there and say what I see, then there’s something wrong.”