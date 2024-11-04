Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left in tears at Amy Dowden’s reaction to her partner JB Gill getting a near perfect score from the judges with his replacement partner Lauren Oakley.

Dowden was unable to take part in this week’s show after falling ill last week and being rushed to hospital. An ambulance was summoned to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood on 26 October after Dowden fell ill backstage after her dance and was taken to hospital. A spokesperson for the dancer later said that the ambulance was “just a precaution”.

Oakley stepped in to replace Dowden for this week’s show with her and Gill dancing to a couple’s choice medley of Bruno Mars songs.

The couple, despite being relatively new to each other, wowed the judges with their routine scoring a near perfect 39 points. An emotional Dowden joined Gill and Oakley as they celebrated the remarkable score and there wasn’t a dry eye on the house.

At home, viewers were equally emotional. “Anyone else in their feels for Amy?” asked one person.

A second person said: “Seeing Amy cry has made me cry. She should’ve been on that dance floor.”

“Aww, Amy crying,” said a third viewer.

A fourth emotionally added: “Amy Dowden is breaking my heart. It sucks to watch people doing fun things and living life and having your body keep you excluded on the sidelines.”

After co-host Claudia Winkleman asked Dowden if it was a team effort this week, the Welsh dancer replied: “Yeah, it’s been a real dream team, even to the point where Lauren put in on chat: ‘J, do you want a coffee?’ To which I replied: ‘Yes, you’ll have a vanilla latte.’”

Dowden appeared on the Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Friday (1 November), after it was revealed earlier this week she will not be dancing in this Saturday’s live show.

Claudia Winkleman, Amy Dowden, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley ( BBC )

Dowden, 34, who only returned to the competition this year following treatment for breast cancer, told host Janette Manrara she is feeling “much better”.

Oakley, who came eighth when partnered with Channel 4 News host Krishnan Guru-Murthy in Strictly’s previous season, did not have a partner this year. She first joined the show in 2022.

Gill and Dowden performed a foxtrot to “Dancing in the Moonlight” by Toploader last Saturday, scoring 32 before the professional dancer fell ill backstage. She did not attend the results show last Sunday.