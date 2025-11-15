Strictly’s Amber Davies blows judges away with ‘perfect’ paso doble

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality TV star Amber Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin delivered a “perfect” paso doble on Strictly Come Dancing, scoring 38 points out of a possible 40.

Their routine, performed to Aerosmith’s “Dream On”, earned high praise from the judging panel.

Anton Du Beke called it “thrilling to watch”, and Motsi Mabuse declared the dance “perfect”.

Craig Revel Horwood commended Davies, saying: “Darling, the drama in that was absolutely magnificent. It was full of fire.

“You danced with purpose. I thought it was brilliant.”

Couples are now competing to secure their place at Blackpool next Saturday, performing in the famous Tower ballroom.

The first couple to take to the floor on Saturday was EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, who secured their highest score last week following a Punjabi bhangra for their couple’s choice to Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s Sapphire.

After an American Smooth to “My Guy” by Mary Wells, which received a mixed response from the judges, the couple were awarded 27 points.

Judge Anton Du Beke said “what a lovely way to start the evening” and added: “It was all neat and tidy.”

Also dancing an American Smooth were former England footballer Karen Carney and her professional partner Carlos Gu, who performed their routine to “You Don’t Own Me” by SAYGRACE.

The judges unanimously praised Carney’s improved posture and flexibility in her back, despite her ongoing issues with her spine.

Gu – who has been training Carney for the past nine weeks – broke down in tears as he spoke of his partner’s hard work.

Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman, Gu said: “She worked so hard this week. I know ballroom is not her strength but she came into the ballroom and said ‘Carlos, I really want to try hard, but I know my back has problems and I really wanna try.’”

“Hearing the judges say that…. You have no idea how hard she’s been working,” he said.

Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey became the sixth celebrity voted off Strictly last weekend.