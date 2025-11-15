Strictly’s Amber Davies blows judges away with ‘perfect’ paso doble
The routine was described as ‘full of fire’ and ‘thrilling to watch’
Reality TV star Amber Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin delivered a “perfect” paso doble on Strictly Come Dancing, scoring 38 points out of a possible 40.
Their routine, performed to Aerosmith’s “Dream On”, earned high praise from the judging panel.
Anton Du Beke called it “thrilling to watch”, and Motsi Mabuse declared the dance “perfect”.
Craig Revel Horwood commended Davies, saying: “Darling, the drama in that was absolutely magnificent. It was full of fire.
“You danced with purpose. I thought it was brilliant.”
Couples are now competing to secure their place at Blackpool next Saturday, performing in the famous Tower ballroom.
The first couple to take to the floor on Saturday was EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, who secured their highest score last week following a Punjabi bhangra for their couple’s choice to Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s Sapphire.
After an American Smooth to “My Guy” by Mary Wells, which received a mixed response from the judges, the couple were awarded 27 points.
Judge Anton Du Beke said “what a lovely way to start the evening” and added: “It was all neat and tidy.”
Also dancing an American Smooth were former England footballer Karen Carney and her professional partner Carlos Gu, who performed their routine to “You Don’t Own Me” by SAYGRACE.
The judges unanimously praised Carney’s improved posture and flexibility in her back, despite her ongoing issues with her spine.
Gu – who has been training Carney for the past nine weeks – broke down in tears as he spoke of his partner’s hard work.
Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman, Gu said: “She worked so hard this week. I know ballroom is not her strength but she came into the ballroom and said ‘Carlos, I really want to try hard, but I know my back has problems and I really wanna try.’”
“Hearing the judges say that…. You have no idea how hard she’s been working,” he said.
Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey became the sixth celebrity voted off Strictly last weekend.
