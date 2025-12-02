Stranger Things finale: Theaters and run time announced as tickets go on sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix is bringing the Stranger Things series finale to the big screen.

The final episode of season five will screen in more than 500 theatres across the U.S. and Canada on December 31 2025 and January 1 2026.

The series finale screening will begin at 5 p.m. PST/ 8 p.m. EST on December 31, coinciding with the time the episode drops globally on Netflix. The episode will then be shown various times that evening and the following day in theaters.

Running two hours and five minutes, the finale effectively doubles as a full-length feature.

Fans can reserve seats through the official Stranger Things finale website; instead of paying for a ticket, they’ll secure their spot by purchasing a $10 food-and-beverage voucher redeemable at the screening.

‘Strangers Things’ series finale will be released in theaters on December 31 and January 1 ( Netflix )

In October, Netflix and the creators of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, announced that Stranger Things: The Finale would be hitting theaters.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria] and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement at the time.

“Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b****in’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

This meant that Netflix was backtracking on its earlier comments, when the streamer’s chief creative officer, Bela Bajaria, told Variety that the show wouldn’t get a theatrical release.

Bajaria previously argued that Stranger Things “has not suffered from lack of conversation or community or sharing or fandom,” and that just releasing the finale on Netflix was “giving the fans what they want.”

The Stranger Things finale is one of many Netflix movies and TV shows that have been released in theaters.

