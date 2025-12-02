Stranger Things finale: Theaters and run time announced as tickets go on sale
The beloved Netflix series is ending this year with its fifth season
Netflix is bringing the Stranger Things series finale to the big screen.
The final episode of season five will screen in more than 500 theatres across the U.S. and Canada on December 31 2025 and January 1 2026.
The series finale screening will begin at 5 p.m. PST/ 8 p.m. EST on December 31, coinciding with the time the episode drops globally on Netflix. The episode will then be shown various times that evening and the following day in theaters.
Running two hours and five minutes, the finale effectively doubles as a full-length feature.
Fans can reserve seats through the official Stranger Things finale website; instead of paying for a ticket, they’ll secure their spot by purchasing a $10 food-and-beverage voucher redeemable at the screening.
In October, Netflix and the creators of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, announced that Stranger Things: The Finale would be hitting theaters.
“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria] and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement at the time.
“Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b****in’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”
This meant that Netflix was backtracking on its earlier comments, when the streamer’s chief creative officer, Bela Bajaria, told Variety that the show wouldn’t get a theatrical release.
Bajaria previously argued that Stranger Things “has not suffered from lack of conversation or community or sharing or fandom,” and that just releasing the finale on Netflix was “giving the fans what they want.”
The Stranger Things finale is one of many Netflix movies and TV shows that have been released in theaters.
