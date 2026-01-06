Royal Mail commemorates Stranger Things finale with special set of stamps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Mail is commemorating the conclusion of Netflix's hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, with a new collection of stamps, celebrating the show's enduring global appeal following its final episode release on New Year’s Day in the UK.

The series, which follows a group of children from the fictional town of Hawkins as they battle an evil force threatening their world, has captivated audiences since its debut.

The 14-stamp collection features illustrations by British artist Kyle Lambert, known for designing the show's iconic posters, and includes fan-favourite characters such as Millie Bobby Brown’s psychokinetic Eleven, who appears on two of the stamps.

Comprising two sheets of five stamps each and a miniature sheet of four, the collection visually narrates the series’ journey. The miniature sheet specifically captures the four main friends – Lucas, Will, Mike, and Dustin – riding their iconic 1980s-style bikes.

open image in gallery The four stamps in the miniature sheet consist of an illustration showing the four friends riding their iconic 80s bikes ( Royal Mail )

The main sheets distinguish between the 'real world' with a red background and the ominous 'Upside Down' with a blue backdrop, with each stamp depicting a scene from a different season, progressing from the first to the fifth.

A unique feature allows hidden logos to be revealed under UV light, including the Hellfire Club emblem on Joseph Quinn’s Edward "Eddie" Munson stamp and the Scoops Ahoy logo on the stamp featuring Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington and Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley.

Other beloved characters like Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard’s Mike Wheeler also feature prominently, ensuring a comprehensive tribute to the show’s ensemble.

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown's 'Eleven' appears on two stamps in the set ( Royal Mail )

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things first captivated audiences in 2016, launching its young cast, including Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), to international stardom.

The franchise has since expanded beyond the screen, with a stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and an upcoming animated spin-off, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, further cementing its cultural impact.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, expressed enthusiasm for the release, stating: "We’re thrilled to celebrate Stranger Things with this striking stamp collection. Each design captures the essence of the series – from its unforgettable characters to the eerie imagery that has gripped audiences worldwide – making this a true tribute to one of modern television’s most popular shows."

open image in gallery The 10 stamps in the main set show key characters from across the series. Five stamps represent the characters in the Rightside Up - the 'real' world - with a red background, and five represent the alternate dimension with a blue background, known as the 'Upside Down’ ( Royal Mail )

The stamps and a range of accompanying collectable products are available for pre-order from Tuesday via the Royal Mail shop online and by telephone on 03457 641 641. A presentation pack containing all 14 stamps is priced at £24.70, with general sale commencing on January 13.