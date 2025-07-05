Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Steve Coogan claims Keir Starmer’s Labour will ‘pave the way’ for Reform UK

‘Alan Partridge’ star claimed Labour are ‘putting Band-Aids on the gash in the side of the Titanic’

Katie Rosseinsky
Saturday 05 July 2025 07:31 EDT
Comments
Steve Coogan calls Piers Morgan a modern-day Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan has accused Keir Starmer of paving the way for Reform UK, describing the Labour government’s policies as “putting Band-Aids on the gash in the side of the Titanic”.

The Alan Partridge star, 59, has previously publicly backed the Labour Party but threw his support behind the Green Party last year.

The comic told The Guardian that Starmer and his colleagues have “leant into supporting a broken system” and said that they were governing without “sincerity or any kind of firmly held ideological belief”.

He also accused the government of a “derogation of all the principles they were supposed to represent”.

“The success of Reform, I lay squarely at the feet of the neoliberal consensus, which has let down working people for the last 40 years and they’re fed up,” he told the paper, speaking ahead of his address to the Co-op Congress in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

“It doesn’t matter who they vote for, nothing changes for them.”

Coogan launched another critique of Keir Starmer and his government
Coogan launched another critique of Keir Starmer and his government (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Keir Starmer and the Labour government have leant into supporting a broken system,” he added. “Their modus operandi is to mitigate the worst excesses of a broken system and all that is is managed decline. What they’re doing is putting Band-Aids on the gash in the side of the Titanic.”

Continuing his scathing critique, the Philomela star said that the Labour government was “no different from a Conservative government in neglecting ordinary people” and suggested that they were preoccupied with “gesture politics” and “people inside the M25”.

He went on to suggest that the government’s lack of support for ordinary people could “pave the way” for the success of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Coogan has previously publicly backed the Labour Party but switched his support to the Greens last year
Coogan has previously publicly backed the Labour Party but switched his support to the Greens last year (Getty Images)

“Reform couldn’t organise a piss up in a brewery but if there’s no alternative you understand why working people will make that choice,” he claimed.

It’s not the first time that Coogan has criticised Starmer this week. Just a few days ago, he told the i that the current Prime Minister had prompted him to admire Margaret Thatcher “for at least having an ideology”.

“I don’t think he has any ideology,” Coogan told the paper. “I think every decision he makes is, ‘What is the most politically expedient thing to say and think?’”

“It makes me admire – which I never thought I’d say – Margaret Thatcher for at least having an ideology and a point of view,” he added. “And a vision. I didn’t agree with it, but at least she had one.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in