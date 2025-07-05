Steve Coogan claims Keir Starmer’s Labour will ‘pave the way’ for Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Coogan has accused Keir Starmer of paving the way for Reform UK, describing the Labour government’s policies as “putting Band-Aids on the gash in the side of the Titanic”.

The Alan Partridge star, 59, has previously publicly backed the Labour Party but threw his support behind the Green Party last year.

The comic told The Guardian that Starmer and his colleagues have “leant into supporting a broken system” and said that they were governing without “sincerity or any kind of firmly held ideological belief”.

He also accused the government of a “derogation of all the principles they were supposed to represent”.

“The success of Reform, I lay squarely at the feet of the neoliberal consensus, which has let down working people for the last 40 years and they’re fed up,” he told the paper, speaking ahead of his address to the Co-op Congress in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

“It doesn’t matter who they vote for, nothing changes for them.”

open image in gallery Coogan launched another critique of Keir Starmer and his government ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“Keir Starmer and the Labour government have leant into supporting a broken system,” he added. “Their modus operandi is to mitigate the worst excesses of a broken system and all that is is managed decline. What they’re doing is putting Band-Aids on the gash in the side of the Titanic.”

Continuing his scathing critique, the Philomela star said that the Labour government was “no different from a Conservative government in neglecting ordinary people” and suggested that they were preoccupied with “gesture politics” and “people inside the M25”.

He went on to suggest that the government’s lack of support for ordinary people could “pave the way” for the success of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

open image in gallery Coogan has previously publicly backed the Labour Party but switched his support to the Greens last year ( Getty Images )

“Reform couldn’t organise a piss up in a brewery but if there’s no alternative you understand why working people will make that choice,” he claimed.

It’s not the first time that Coogan has criticised Starmer this week. Just a few days ago, he told the i that the current Prime Minister had prompted him to admire Margaret Thatcher “for at least having an ideology”.

“I don’t think he has any ideology,” Coogan told the paper. “I think every decision he makes is, ‘What is the most politically expedient thing to say and think?’”

“It makes me admire – which I never thought I’d say – Margaret Thatcher for at least having an ideology and a point of view,” he added. “And a vision. I didn’t agree with it, but at least she had one.”