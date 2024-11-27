Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Stereophonics drummer Jamie Morrison was rushed to hospital just minutes before he was about to perform in Nottingham on Monday evening (25 November).

The musician, 41, was about to perform with his other band 86TVs when the show was cancelled at the last minute due to doctors’ advice.

The band were nearing the end of their 2024 tour, with dates remaining in Manchester, Bristol, London, Cambridge and Leeds scheduled up until 1 December – but have been advised to cancel their remaining shows.

The band told fans on social media: “We had quite a dramatic day yesterday when, minutes before doors opened in Nottingham, Jamie was rushed into hospital.”

“He is still in there and has been strongly advised by doctors to not attempt to do the shows this week.

They added: “We are all heartbroken about this – the shows on this run really have been our best ever – but obviously health comes first.

The band asked fans to send their love and well wishes to Morrison.

“Huge apologies to anyone who has made plans for these shows, especially with long distance travel. We know there are a number of you that have had plans around this for a long time and were planning on sending off this record with us this week.

“We love you and thank you for all the support. Please contact your point of purchase to arrange a refund.”

Fans and fellow musicians have been sending their support to Morrison online.

“Foundations” singer Kate Nash wrote online: “Sending love, hope he has a speedy recovery.”

“Omg,” said another fan, adding: “We hope he will recover as well as possible. Lots of love!”

Jamie Morrison pictured with Stereophonics bandmates in 2019 ( PA )

“Sending out love, positivity and healing vibes to Jamie!” said another.

86TVs is comprised of Morrison, The Maccabees members Hugo and Felix White and their brother Will. The band shared their self-titled debut album earlier this year.

Morrison joined the indie rock band Stereophonics in 2012 following his departure from the Noisettes, which he had been a member of since 2003.

86TVs were formed in 2022 and signed to Parlophone Records the following year.