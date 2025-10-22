Stephen Colbert scorns Trump over White House ballroom ‘lie’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Colbert wasted no time Tuesday ripping into Trump over his White House ballroom project.

Demolition on the East Wing of the U.S. President’s residence began Monday as crews began ripping up the 1902-built facade to make room for Trump’s $250 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

It comes after Trump promised in July that his ballroom construction wouldn’t “interfere with the current building.

“It'll be near it but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of,” he told reporters in a clip shared by Colbert on The Late Show.

“So, that was a lie,” said the host.

open image in gallery Colbert scorned Trump for ‘lie’ about White House ballroom construction ( CBS )

Quoting from a Wall Street Journal article, Colbert added, “Someone in his administration is clearly smart enough to know how bad this looks, because the Treasury Department is right next door facing the demolition, and Treasury has now told their employees not to share any photos of the construction.”

“Not generally something you’d instruct when you’re proud of what’s going on,” Colbert said.

The 61-year-old late night host went on to call Trump’s destruction of the White House “deeply unsettling” and joked, “We are not giving him the security deposit back.”

open image in gallery Photos of the White House East Wing demolition have spawned criticism from liberal commentators ( AFP/Getty )

The East Wing, which was built in 1902 and given a second floor under then-president Franklin Roosevelt in 1942, has traditionally housed the Office of the First Lady and other parts of the White House, including the White House Travel Office and the White House Military Office.

It also sits atop the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, the Second World War-era bomb shelter constructed for Roosevelt that was famously used by then-vice president Dick Cheney during the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on New York and Washington.

News of the demolition work was met with scorn from critics, one of whom argued the president was “doing more damage to the White House than the British did in 1814.”

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote Monday: “Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!”

Trump also reminded followers that the project is being “privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly.”

Last week, the president told donors at a fundraising dinner for the ballroom that the project had been financed with the help of donations from a slew of companies, including Apple, Amazon, Lockheed Martin and Coinbase.

He has said the new ballroom will seat as many as 650 people — more than three times the capacity of the East Room.