Andor viewers have been left surprised by the recasting of a legacy Star Wars character in the new season.

The latest three episodes of the Disney+ spin-off were released on Wednesday (30 April) and, in the sixth instalment, a familiar character made his return to the franchise – though played by a different actor.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Andor, which follows Diego Luna’s rebel spy Cassian Andor, is now midway through its second and final season, which is a direct prequel to 2016 film Rogue One.

It was known that old characters would be showing up – and the latest to make their return is Senator Bail Organa, a member of the Rebellion, who first appeared in 2002 film Attack of the Clones.

However, Jimmy Smits, who also played the role in Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Rogue One, was nowhere to be seen. Instead, the character was played by Benjamin Bratt.

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has explained why Bratt replaced Smits, telling Entertainment Weekly: “We couldn’t work it out. We really tried hard, but he wasn’t available and couldn’t make it.”

Gilroy acknowledged that scheduling conflicts often arise when resurrecting old characters in new shows.

“Bringing back legacy characters is really complicated. It’s very expensive. It’s very: who’s working when,” Gilroy said.

“A lot of effort went into it, but we just couldn’t work it out scheduling wise.”

It was Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy who suggested Miss Congeniality and Modern Family actor Bratt as a replacement for LA Law actor Smits. Gilroy called it “a brilliant idea”.

“He’s a wonderful human being and really eager and beloved on set and really happy about what he does.”

Bail Organa actor Jimmy Smits has been replaced in role by Benjamin Bratt ( Lucasfilm )

Gilroy said Bail will have an expanded role as the season continues, but wanted to briefly include the character in episode six so people could get used to the recasting.

“I didn’t want the guy’s work to be confused with his introduction. We don’t do many things that are unnecessary, but it’s like, ‘Let’s get him in here now so people can discuss it for a week and get it out of their system and then he can come back to really work.’”

Organa, whose adopted daughter is Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, was first mentioned in 1977 film A New Hope.

The character died in the annihilation of the planet Alderaan, which was ordered by Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing).

Andor is available to stream on Disney+.