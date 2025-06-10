BBC viewers left in hysterics over ‘funniest new series’ on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC viewers are praising the arrival of a new series being called “the best sitcom in years”.

The US show, a mockumentary titled St Denis Medical, was added to BBC iPlayer earlier this week, seven months after it first premiered in the US.

St Denis Medical follows workers in an underfunded and understaffed Oregon hospital – and has been compared to sitcom hit Abbott Elementary, which follows workers in an underfunded school, as well as the US remake of The Office.

It’s the latest workplace sitcom from Justin Spitzer, the brains behind Superstore – and he co-created the show with Eric Ledgin. Among its cast are Fargo actor Allison Tolman, Meeki Leeper, who appeared in the Prime Video series Jury Duty, as well as Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids) and Tony-winning actor David Alan Grier.

Superstore stars Kaliko Kauahi, Josh Lawson and Kayhun Kim also appear in the series.

The show received a lukewarm response initially, but slowly generated a fanbase as each new episode was released.

Time called St Denis Medical “the best network comedy” in years.

The audience response has been positive also, with one viewer writing on X/Twitter: “Just finished watching #StDenisMedical, and wow, it’s an absolute gem! It’s easily one of the funniest new series out there.

“I’m honestly blown away by incredible cast – their comedic timing and chemistry are a masterclass in humour. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing out!”

Another added: “I’m watching St Denis Medical and it’s genuinely so funny.”

open image in gallery ‘Fargo’ actor Allison Tolman in ‘St Denis Medical’ ( NBC )

An additional viewer wrote: “Finally finishing out the St Denis Medical season. It’s one of the most effortlessly charming shows I’ve watched in ages.”

The second season has already been written and will return in the US in November.

Ledgin told CBR that the show’s success “feels great”, adding: “It’s felt [like] both a relief to be on the other side of it, and also I feel grateful to be able to feel proud of it. I feel like I had an incredible team. Things came together the way that they were supposed to, and when they didn’t, we fixed it.”

He also said of the decision to address real-life healthcare issues in the show: “The guiding principle of the show has always been first and foremost, being entertaining and funny, but also trying to make it real and resonate with the experience of actually working in or visiting one of these places.

“And so it would be impossible to avoid some of the conflicts that are representative of what is going on in the system.”

open image in gallery ‘St Denis Medical’ ( NBC )

It’s not the only medical show about an underfunded hospital to have hit screens in recent months. The Pitt, starring ER actor Noah Wyle, has become one of the year’s biggest breakout hits.

Instead of ER’s Dr John Carter, Wyle plays Dr Robby Robinovitch, who leads employees in a struggling Pittsburgh hospital through a 15-hour shift that gets increasingly worse. The show is being touted for big success come awards season for both Wyle and Katherine LaNasa, who plays charge nurse Dana.