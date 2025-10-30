Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park will return Friday — not Wednesday — with a new Halloween-themed episode addressing Donald Trump’s recent White House demolition.

A teaser image of the long-running Comedy Central series shows Trump and Satan wearing hard hats and surveying the wreckage of the East Wing, referencing last week’s real-life moment when crews started to destroy the historic building to make room for Trump’s planned $300 million ballroom.

The East Wing, which previously stood for 123 years, is being torn down after Trump, 79, initially vowed that his new venue wouldn’t “interfere” with the original landmark. The president reportedly plans to name the ballroom after himself.

Titled “The Woman in the Hat,” the Halloween episode will feature the White House confronting a “disruptive spirit from the East Wing,” the episode’s log line teases, while core character Stan “worries that South Park has become too political.”

The teaser trailer calls the episode “terrifying.” Another sneak peek at the episode shows Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi having a meeting about the spirit.

open image in gallery ‘South Park’ is set to mock Donald Trump's White House demolition in their Halloween special episode ( Comedy Central )

open image in gallery A demolition crew is wrecking the East Wing of the White House to make room for Trump’s ballroom ( Reuters )

Breaking from the show’s typical biweekly release on Wednesdays, the special episode is set to air on Halloween night.

This week’s schedule change is the latest after South Park’s season 27 abruptly ended following just five episodes and a weeklong delay for the sixth, despite previously announcing an order for 10 episodes. Season 28 premiered October 15 with no further explanation, but picked up right where the show left off with its ongoing storyline of Satan being pregnant with Trump’s baby.

The storyline got a rise out of the White House in July, prompting them to lash out at the cartoon creators with a furious statement.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Variety at the time. “Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

open image in gallery Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi will be featured in the show's new Halloween special ( Comedy Central )

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

The White House didn’t immediately return The Independent’s request for comment on the upcoming Halloween special. The episode will air at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.