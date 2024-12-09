Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saturday Night Live viewers weren’t expecting to see controversial internet personality Trisha Paytas on the long-running NBC sketch series.

Gladiator 2 star Paul Mescal hosted Saturday (December 7) night’s episode, performing an opening monologue and appearing in a number of skits alongside recurring SNL cast members.

One sketch saw them joking about Spotify’s recently released Wrap for 2024, which shows users their most-listened-to songs and artists from the past year.

In the scene, Mescal shows his friends (played by Andrew Dismukes, Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman) his top-streamed, which is Satoshi Gutman — an “anti-instrumentalist sound guru out of Dundalk, Maryland” played by Bowen Yang.

After playing Gutman’s “Y’all Made Me Celibate,” Mescal shows the others a clip from the fictional artist’s podcast featuring Paytas as a guest.

“Hey bastards!” she exclaims.

“What do we always say, Trisha?” Gutman asks. Together, they say, “the best bussy is celibacy.”

Sherman exclaims “this is so insane” but Mescal insists that Spotify Wrapped “Is not about judging people.”

It’s about sharing the soundtrack of your life. Call me crazy, but I think that’s something to celebrate,” Mescal says.

Gutman and Paytas then appear for an in-person visit. The internet star later appeared on stage with the rest of the cast as Mescal bid the audience adieu at the end of the night’s episode.

On X, viewers reacted in disbelief at seeing Paytas in the mainstream entertainment setting.

“Paul mescal saying ‘thank you to trisha paytas’ guys what universe are we in,” asked one person.

Another added: “pop culture is so fun lately. lookalike competitions, ceo hitman memes, what’s next???? trisha paytas on snl????”

“trisha paytas making her snl debut??? what the hell, sure,” wrote a third.

“Trisha Paytas the queen of being the worst person ever and constantly rewarded for it,” another added.

Paytas is known for her dramatic vlogs on YouTube, where she has accumulated more than five million subscribers and one billion views. In the past, she’s been accused of creating clickbait content on topics ranging from her plastic surgery to her sexuality in order to attain fame.

Elsewhere on Mescal’s SNL debut, the Irish actor put a musical spin on the Gladiator sequel, which he leads as Lucious Verus Aurelius, the illegitimate offspring of Russell Crowe’s Maximus Decimus Meridius.

The actor sang through the parody song, “There’s no place like Rome,” as he flew away from the Colosseum on a broomstick wearing a witches hat — a nod to Cynthia Erivo’s rendition of “Defying Gravity” as Elphaba in Wicked.