SNL enrages UK viewers with ‘cringe’ Oasis sketch that’s ‘agony to watch’

Saturday Night Live has drawn the wrath of British viewers with a new sketch parodying Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The musician siblings, who announced earlier this year that they are reforming the Britpop band Oasis, were impersonated on the US sketch series last night (12 October).

SNL stars James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman played the Gallagher brothers in the “Weekend Update” skit, though fans complained over the inaccuracies of the portrayal and the attempts at parody.

“Everyone’s wondering, are you guys gonna be cool to tour a year from now?” host Colin Jost was seen asking the “Gallagher brothers”.

“I’m cool if he’s cool,” Johnson’s Noel replied. “I’m cool, I’m cool, I’m cooler than you are,” Sherman’s Liam said.

The two siblings then begin bickering, before talking about their favourite cartoon characters.

Viewers have criticised the sketch, with many British people noting that the Gallaghers were depicted as speaking with Southern accents, rather than their real-life Mancunian brogues.

open image in gallery James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman as the Gallagher brothers on ‘SNL' ( NBC )

“Bloody hell... I don't mind a bit of SNL but this #Oasis sketch was just AGONY to watch,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “Literally couldn't get through it, it was so bad.”

“SNL have done an Oasis bit and it's just as cringe as you imagine,” commented another.

“Hey SNL, if you’re gonna do Oasis, please don’t make them be from Essex,” someone else remarked, while another viewer wrote: “JFC, that Oasis segment on #SNL Weekend Update was so bad. Never knew Oasis were secretly from London…”

Earlier this week, Blur musician Graham Coxon shared this thoughts on the Oasis reunion. Blur and Oasis enjoyed a high-profile rivalry during the band’s heyday.

“It’s good for them and it’s good for fans,” said the guitarist. “I’ve been saying, ‘Just do it’.”

Asked if he had petitioned Noel to reform the band prior to the announcement, Coxon replied: “God no, I wouldn’t have talked to him about that and it’s not really my business. I don’t know him well enough to say that.

“But hopefully it’s a genuine reunion because some bands break up and don’t get that chance again.”

Oasis will tour the UK and Europe in 2025, with further dates around the world set to follow.