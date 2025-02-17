Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 50th anniversary special with a packed lineup of past performers and hosts, celebrity cameos and musical guests from the storied stage in Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon starred in the cold open segment on the main stage with an emotional rendition of “Homeward Bound,” which Simon performed on the show in 1976 with George Harrison.

“I was not born then and neither were my parents,” Carpenter said.

open image in gallery Projections and lights commemorating Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary are displayed at Rockefeller Center in New York ( EPA )

Steve Martin was given the honor of delivering the opening monologue, calling himself the how’s “newest diversity hire” for a monologue that’s “like a rent-controlled tenant: it’s not going anywhere, and it stinks.”

Former writer John Mulaney joined the stage to note there have been 894 hosts over the last 50 years, and amazingly, “only two who committed murder.”

Martin’s long-time friend and former SNL cast member Martin Short briefly joined him on stage, saying he thought he was co-hosting the event — before Steve Martin called a pair of faux Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to haul the Canadian actor out of the studio.

The mega show airing on NBC and Peacock also included appearance from former cast members Kristen Wiig, Ana Gasteyer, Tracy Morgan, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell and many others, with former hosts and other celebrities — including Kim Kardashian and Scarlett Johansson — joining sketches throughout the program.

The show was reportedly a massive undertaking; SNL production designer Keith Raywood has been working on the show for 40 of the show's 50 years, and said the studio was prepared for more than double the people it holds on a typical Saturday night.

“We [will] have about 450 people in the studio, which is essentially about 200 people more than we would normally have,” he toldThe New York Post.

open image in gallery SNL producer Lorne Michaels is pictured in his office in 1977 ( AP )

The majority of the in-house audience were friends and family of the special guests coming out to celebrate and appear in the show.

Naturally, all of SNL's current cast were set to be on screen for the massive reunion.

The show was the cherry on top of a weekend of anniversary specials, including a three-hour “Homecoming Concert” at Radio City Music Hall on Friday and a rebroadcast of the show's first episode from October 11, 1975, and an Empire State Building lighting in honor of the show’s legendary run.

The concert included performances by Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Cher, Chris Martin, Dave Grohl, David Byrne, Devo, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Robyn, Snoop Dogg, the B-52s and many others.

NBC then re-aired the very first episode of SNL. on Saturday, airing on the heels of Jason Reitman’s 2024 film Saturday Night, which captures longtime producer Lorne Michaels managing 90 minutes of chaos and tension leading up to the inaugural episode of Saturday Night Live.

The last major SNL anniversary aired in 2015, which celebrated the show's 40th anniversary.