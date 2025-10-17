Slow Horses star calls shocking death ‘best scene’ in new season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Slow Horses actor Christopher Chung has called the shocking finale to episode four of the hit show’s latest season “brilliant” despite not even appearing in the scene himself.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Slow Horses season five

In the latest episode, the Slough House team are tasked with monitoring the rallies of the two divisive London mayoral candidates, Zahar Jaffrey (Nick Mohhamed) and Dennis Gimbal (Christopher Villiers), over fears of an assassination attempt.

However, things do go awry at Gimbal’s rally not because of an assassin but due to error-prone agent River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and his introvert colleague JK Coe (Tom Brooke) - the latter of which accidentally knocks a tin of paint onto the politicians head, killing him instantly.

"It's just so brilliant,” said Chung, who plays computer expert Roddy Ho in the Apple+ series.

open image in gallery Jack Lowden and JK Coe in ‘Slow Horses’ ( Apple TV+ )

“You know, when I was reading London Rules, [the novel season five is based on], I was thinking about when we go to film this, that moment is going to be so comical and so brilliant, and I cannot wait to see Tom and Jack play that out,” he told the Radio Times. “And it didn't disappoint in any way.”

"I think it is an absolute highlight. And the way that the paint can just drops on Gimbal’s head, it's just so perfect, because it's like a pin dropping on the ground. I think it's probably the best scene in the season – and I'm not even in it!"

Just two episodes remain of season five, which The Independent awarded four stars. In his review, Chris Bennion wrote: “The performances remain superb, the script is as sharp as they come, and the comedy/action balance is handled beautifully.

“And Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) really is God’s gift (albeit to television, not women). He is satisfyingly bad-tempered this season – yes, even more so than usual – with every other phrase out of his mouth being “F*** off”. In fact, all the inhabitants of Slough House seem especially cretinous and mildewed in these episodes. It works a charm.”

open image in gallery Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in ‘Slow Horses’ ( Apple TV+ )

Series creator, comedian Will Smith, will leave the show after the conclusion of the fifth season. Screenwriter Gaby Chiappe will take the reins for season six with Ben Vanstone, current showrunner on All Creatures Great And Small, stepping in for season seven.

Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Tom Brooke, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar and Jonathan Pryce.