Slow Horses star calls shocking death ‘best scene’ in new season
Christopher Chung says character’s unexpected demise ‘did not disappoint’
Slow Horses actor Christopher Chung has called the shocking finale to episode four of the hit show’s latest season “brilliant” despite not even appearing in the scene himself.
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Slow Horses season five
In the latest episode, the Slough House team are tasked with monitoring the rallies of the two divisive London mayoral candidates, Zahar Jaffrey (Nick Mohhamed) and Dennis Gimbal (Christopher Villiers), over fears of an assassination attempt.
However, things do go awry at Gimbal’s rally not because of an assassin but due to error-prone agent River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) and his introvert colleague JK Coe (Tom Brooke) - the latter of which accidentally knocks a tin of paint onto the politicians head, killing him instantly.
"It's just so brilliant,” said Chung, who plays computer expert Roddy Ho in the Apple+ series.
“You know, when I was reading London Rules, [the novel season five is based on], I was thinking about when we go to film this, that moment is going to be so comical and so brilliant, and I cannot wait to see Tom and Jack play that out,” he told the Radio Times. “And it didn't disappoint in any way.”
"I think it is an absolute highlight. And the way that the paint can just drops on Gimbal’s head, it's just so perfect, because it's like a pin dropping on the ground. I think it's probably the best scene in the season – and I'm not even in it!"
Just two episodes remain of season five, which The Independent awarded four stars. In his review, Chris Bennion wrote: “The performances remain superb, the script is as sharp as they come, and the comedy/action balance is handled beautifully.
“And Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) really is God’s gift (albeit to television, not women). He is satisfyingly bad-tempered this season – yes, even more so than usual – with every other phrase out of his mouth being “F*** off”. In fact, all the inhabitants of Slough House seem especially cretinous and mildewed in these episodes. It works a charm.”
Series creator, comedian Will Smith, will leave the show after the conclusion of the fifth season. Screenwriter Gaby Chiappe will take the reins for season six with Ben Vanstone, current showrunner on All Creatures Great And Small, stepping in for season seven.
Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Tom Brooke, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar and Jonathan Pryce.
