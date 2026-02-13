Eagle-eyed Simpsons fans spot moment in 25-year-old episode they say predicted the Epstein Files
‘The Computer Wore Menace Shoes’ saw Homer Simpson sent to a secret island run by rich and powerful figures
The Simpsons, famously considered an oracle of future news and pop culture events, has fuelled conspiracy theories over a resurfaced episode from 2000 that appears to echo disturbing details about Jeffrey Epstein’s island.
Since its premiere in 1989, Fox’s beloved animated sitcom has bizarrely predicted dozens of real-life occurrences, from Donald Trump’s presidency to the smartwatch.
Now, fans are looking back at a season 12 episode in light of Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, being named in court documents related to Epstein’s case.
In an episode of the show called “The Computer Wore Menace Shoes” — which was cited as a parody of the 1968 sci-fi series The Prisoner — the series’ main character, Homer Simpson, launches a gossip blog under the name “Mr. X.” When he runs out of real scoops to report, he begins to spread rumors on the internet.
However, one of the faux stories turns out to be true, and Homer is kidnapped and taken to a mysterious island where people are sent if they “know too much” about the powerful people controlling the world.
The owners of the island tell Homer, “No one leaves the island.” After Homer escapes, he goes home and writes on his blog that “some creeps on an island somewhere are secretly running the world.”
Clips from the episode have been shared on social media in recent weeks as the plot seems to parallel the case of Epstein, a disgraced financier who was accused of sexually abusing and trafficking girls and young women on his islands of Little Saint James and Great Saint James for years. Epstein was associated with some of the most powerful figures in the world for decades throughout his career, leading to widespread speculation over who was involved in the sordid sex crimes. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.
“The Simpsons predicted Epstein might be the thing that finally breaks my brain,” one person wrote on X. Another asked: “THE SIMPSONS KNEW EVERYTHING??”
They added, “Epstein files just dropped more names… meanwhile The Simpsons already warned us in 2000: ‘creeps on an island secretly running the world.’”
Others pointed out possible connections to the accusation against Groening in unsealed court documents from 2019. In the files, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre said she gave Groening a foot massage during a flight on Epstein’s private jet when she was 16. She did not allege any further misconduct from the show creator.
Groening did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
