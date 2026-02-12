Simpsons fans convinced 25-year-old episode predicted the Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Simpsons, famously considered an oracle of future news and pop culture events, has fuelled conspiracy theories over a resurfaced episode from 2000 that appears to echo disturbing details about Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

Since its premiere in 1989, Fox’s beloved animated sitcom has bizarrely predicted dozens of real-life occurrences, from Donald Trump’s presidency to the smartwatch.

Now, fans are looking back at a season 12 episode in light of Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, being named in court documents related to Epstein’s case.

In an episode of the show called “The Computer Wore Menace Shoes” — which was cited as a parody of the 1968 sci-fi series The Prisoner — the series’ main character, Homer Simpson, launches a gossip blog under the name “Mr. X.” When he runs out of real scoops to report, he begins to spread rumors on the internet.

However, one of the faux stories turns out to be true, and Homer is kidnapped and taken to a mysterious island where people are sent if they “know too much” about the powerful people controlling the world.

open image in gallery ‘The Simpsons’ appeared to predict the disturbing saga of Jeffrey Epstein’s island, where he was accused of sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls ( Fox )

open image in gallery A still from the season 12 episode of 'The Simpsons' where Homer Simpson warns others, 'Attention: some crazy creeps on an island somewhere are secretly running the world' ( Fox )

The owners of the island tell Homer, “No one leaves the island.” After Homer escapes, he goes home and writes on his blog that “some creeps on an island somewhere are secretly running the world.”

Clips from the episode have been shared on social media in recent weeks as the plot seems to parallel the case of Epstein, a disgraced financier who was accused of sexually abusing and trafficking girls and young women on his islands of Little Saint James and Great Saint James for years. Epstein was associated with some of the most powerful figures in the world for decades throughout his career, leading to widespread speculation over who was involved in the sordid sex crimes. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein owned private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands, sparking comparisons over Homer Simpson saying that ‘some crazy creeps on an island somewhere are secretly running the world’ ( DOJ )

“The Simpsons predicted Epstein might be the thing that finally breaks my brain,” one person wrote on X. Another asked: “THE SIMPSONS KNEW EVERYTHING??”

They added, “Epstein files just dropped more names… meanwhile The Simpsons already warned us in 2000: ‘creeps on an island secretly running the world.’”

Others pointed out possible connections to the accusation against Groening in unsealed court documents from 2019. In the files, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre said she gave Groening a foot massage during a flight on Epstein’s private jet when she was 16. She did not allege any further misconduct from the show creator.

Groening did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)