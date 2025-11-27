Simon Cowell reveals he has his blood filtered to ‘age backwards’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell claims he has managed to “age backwards” by having his blood “rinsed” and “filtered”.

The 66-year-old record executive said he had also been eating better and doing more exercise, which had helped him maintain his health.

“I go to this place, this wellness clinic, where they actually take your blood, they rinse it, they filter it and then they put it back into your body,” he told The Sun.

“You do all these tests, and they tell you your age, so I’ve actually aged backwards by eating better, more exercise, less stress, and certain supplements. My brain is still there, I still have the energy.”

But he told the newspaper he has U-turned on a plan to have his body cryogenically frozen so he can be brought back to life in the future, after he “found out they chop your head off, so you come back in 2,000 years as a floating head”.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell ( PA )

Through his production company, Syco Entertainment, Cowell has helped to launch the careers of pop bands including One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony and signed Westlife when they were managed by fellow former X Factor presenter Louis Walsh.

The company also launched The X Factor in 2004 and Britain’s Got Talent in 2007.

Speaking about those who have criticised the artists he has worked with, Cowell said: “I didn’t buy the argument of ‘it’s not credible and not cool’. I’m not cool. So I don’t care.

“I thought it was funny when the Power Rangers got to number one.”

The former X Factor judge will present Netflix’s Simon Cowell: The Next Act, which launches on December 10, and sees the music mogul on the hunt for his next boyband.