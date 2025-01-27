Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Silo: The sci-fi show with two of the best opening episodes in years

This gritty drama is showing plenty of promise

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 10 June 2023 06:50 EDT
Silo is a new science-fiction drama that doubles as an intriguing detective mystery.

The Apple TV+ show, based on the books by Hugh Howey, has an irresistible setting: a subterranean city with 144 floors whose residents unquestioningly lock themselves away from the outside world.

Why? Because they believe they will die within minutes if they leave.

Naturally, some characters believe a conspiracy may be afoot, and secretly attempt to learning the truth behind their existence in the the silo. The first two episodes, focusing on characters played by David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Rebecca Ferguson are exciting, thrilling and heart-wrenching.

Other actors in the series include Geraldine James, Tim Robbins, Will Patton and Harriet Walter.

The show runs for 10 episodes, and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87 per cent.

It’s a must for sci-fi fans and is yet another strong showing for Apple TV+ after the release of a series branded “Succession for wine drinkers” and Platonic, a new rom-com starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

