WWE wrestler Sid Vicious, who fractured leg during live match, dead at 63

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Sid Vicious, one of the stars of WWE’s WrestleMania in the 1990s, has died. He was 63.

The wrestler, born Sidney Eudy, also competed under the names Sycho Sid, Sid Justice and Lord Humungous.

He was initially forced to retire from wrestling following a graphic and gruesome accident that was televised live in 2001 but later returned to the ring.

His death was announced on Facebook by his son, Gunnar Eudy, who wrote: “I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years.

“He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

Eudy, who was born in West Memphis, Arkansas, on December 16, 1960 first began wrestling in 1987. He took his most famous wrestling name from the Sex Pistols bassist who had died of a heroin overdose at the age of 21 in 1979.

open image in gallery Sycho Sid making his way to the ring for his WWE Championship Match: Survivor Series 1996 ( WWE/YouTube )

In 1989, Eudy joined World Championship Wrestling and two years later he was renamed Sid Justice when he joined WWE, where he famously feuded with Hulk Hogan.

Throughout the 1990s he was one of the biggest names on the circuit, becoming a regular at WrestleMania and appearing on Monday Night Raw.

In a 2001 live pay-per-view match, Eudy faced Scott Steiner, Jeff Jarrett and Road Warrior Animal in a Four Corners match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. During the event, he suffered a near career-ending injury when he landed heavily on his left leg, which fractured and broke in half. Both his tibia and fibula snapped, protruding through the skin, and the footage proved too graphic for many television stations to re-air.

However, Eudy fought his way back to the ring. After almost three and a half years of rehabilitation and preparation, Eudy returned to wrestling in Canada in 2004. He returned to WWE as Sycho Sid in 2012.

In 2017, at the age of 56, Eudy wrestled the final match of his career, defeating Paul Rosenberg in Ontario for Great North Wrestling.

In an post on their official Instagram page, WWE wrote: “WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans.”

Eudy is survived by his wife Sabrina Paige and his sons Gunnar and Frank.