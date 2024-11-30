Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left amazed by the judges outfits, in particular Shirley Ballas’s effort, for week 10 of the competition which just so happens to be “Musicals Week”.

Saturday 30 November’s show kicked off with an exhilarating number from Little Shop of Horrors, complete with their own Seymour. However, it was the judges outfits which really mesmerised the viewers, who were all dressed as characters from famous musicals.

Craig Revel Horwood was the Bearded Lady from The Greatest Showman, Motsi Mabuse was one of the Dreamgirls, Anton Du Beke was Joseph from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and finally Shirley Ballas was unrecognisable as Miss Trunchball from Matilda.

It’s fair to say that many viewers were left stunned at the lengths the four judges had gone to for “Musicals Week” but Craig and Shirley stole the headlines.

Speaking about Craig, one person said: “You know it’s musicals week when Craig busts out in a fantastic outfit.”

Another viewer added: “I know you’re laughing at Craig as the Bearded Lady.”

Shirley though was the clear winner among fans, with one declaring: “Send everyone else home. Shirley has won tonight.”

Shirley Ballas on Strictly ( BBC )

A second fan wrote: “Absolutely obsessed with Trunchbull Ballas.”

A third added: “SHIRLEY AS MISS TRUNCHBULL HAS NEVER BEEN MORE APPROPRIATE!!!!”

A fourth joked: “The STATE of Shirley.”

On X/Twitter, Ballas quoted the character, infamously played by Pam Ferris in the 1996 film, writing: ““I’m right and you’re wrong, I’m big and you’re small, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

This week’s show will see the six remaining contestants dance to tunes from Wicked, Six, The Color Purple, West Side Story, Mary Poppins and Anything Goes.