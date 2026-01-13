Coronation Street actor Sheila Bernette dies aged 94
The actor also appeared in BBC hit ‘Good Old Days’ and Nineties children’s favourite ‘The Queen’s Nose’
Coronation Street actor Sheila Bernette has died at the age of 94.
Bernette’s death was announced by the Royal Variety Charity, which cares for elderly people who have worked in the entertainment industry.
The statement read: “Sheila will be very much missed by many of those who worked with her and those from the wider theatrical family.”
Born to Italian parents in London, Bernette’s real name was Sheila Poncini and her acting career started in the mid-1950s.
After she began appearing in the long-running BBC variety show Good Old Days in the late 1960s, Bernette landed her role as Sister Delaney in Coronation Street in 1973. The actor’s appearance on the cobbles, across six episodes, saw her character treat Weatherfield legend Elsie Tanner (Pat Phoenix) after she was hit by a car.
Bernette’s decades-spanning career also saw her work with celebrated comedians such as Tommy Cooper and Morecambe and Wise, and alongside Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason.
She also appeared in the 1970 Royal Variety Performance, as well as other productions at the London Palladium, and was one of the original practical jokers in the UK version of the American prank show Candid Camera.
Paying tribute to his “very good friend”, actor Peter Kosta recalled how they met while starring in a play with Sir David.
He said (via The Sun): “I was looking for digs, and Sheila said: ‘Well, if you’re clean, I have a spare room in my house.'
“She always supported me in everything that I wanted to do, and always came to see me in everything I did, whenever she could.
“I have extremely fond memories of her.”
In her later years, Bernette featured in an episode of Nineties children’s favourite The Queen’s Nose and in CBBC’s sitcom Hotel Trubble, playing Mrs Poshington from 2008 to 2011.
She also appeared in the 2009 film Driving Aphrodite, which would be her final big screen role.
In addition to her roles on screen, Bernette was a frequent performer at the Players’ Theatre in London’s Covent Garden.
