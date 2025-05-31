Sharon Horgan reveals huge mistake nearly made it into final edit of Catastrophe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharon Horgan has revealed a huge on-camera mistake that almost made it into the final edit of her Bafta-winning Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe.

The show, which ran for four seasons from 2015 to 2019, starred Horgan and Rob Delaney as two people who end up accidentally having a baby together after a fling in London. Horgan and Delaney also co-wrote the series.

Speaking at the 2025 Hay Festival, which has partnered with The Independent for a second year, Horgan discussed what it is like to juggle being both the writer and star of a show – and admitted it once almost led to a big mistake.

“It’s sort of something you learn with time, that also you never learn,” she said. “I remember when we were making Catastrophe, I think it was season two, and we had a great American actress, Michaela Watkins, who was playing Rob’s sister.

“And we were in the edit, I mean, we were in the sort of fine-cut stage, and we were watching a scene with the sister flipping out, I can't remember what about, and then we noticed that I was in the background mouthing along with her words.”

She added: “Obviously in my head I was thinking, like, this is how it should be done, or, this is how we heard it. But we saw that just before we locked it.”

Of their working relationship, Horgan said that sometimes she and Delaney would arrive on set so soon after finishing a script that they were practically “still washing the ink off our hands”.

“We’d be on set, standing opposite each other, going, why the f*** did we write another sex scene? This is terrible,” she said.

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney in Catastrophe’s fourth and final season ( Channel 4 )

Irish star Horgan, 54, has been behind some of the most popular and successful television in recent years, from Catastrophe to BBC One’s Motherland and Apple TV’s Bad Sisters.

She is currently developing two book adaptations at her production company Merman: Julia May Jonas’s provocative sexual politics novel Vladimir, and Jeanette McCurdy’s I’m Glad My Mom Died – a non-fiction book about the author’s relationship with her abusive mother.