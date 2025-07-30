Shannon Sharpe not returning to ESPN after settling rape lawsuit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe will not return to ESPN despite settling the $50 million lawsuit accusing him of rape.

Sharpe stepped away from his duties as a commentator on the network’s First Take in April after the lawsuit was filed by an ex-girlfriend, known as “Jane Doe.” The lawsuit was settled earlier this month, per a social media post from the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee.

Sharpe vehemently denied all wrongdoing.

However, The Independent has learned, the network will not have him return.

Sharpe announced that he would be stepping back from the network in April by posting a screenshot of a text message on social media. The former Denver Broncos tight end said he needs time away from his work to fight allegations that he called "false and disruptive,” but said he would return at the beginning of NFL training camp.

Shannon Sharpe will not be returning to ESPN ( Getty )

The announcement on his personal X account reads: “My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual.”

He added: “At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties. I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.”

Sharpe noted that he “sincerely” appreciates “the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”

In a statement reported at the time by Variety, ESPN said: “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Sharpe for comment.

More to follow