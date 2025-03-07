Severance sparks debate after fans slam ‘boring’ new episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Severance fans have flocked to social media to complain about the latest episode of the hit Apple TV+ series with some calling it the “worst” to date.

The psychological thriller is more than halfway through its highly-anticipated second season, which has so far earned rave reviews from viewers and critics.

Severance stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and John Turturro as a group of employees at the mysterious Lumon company, which is run by the equally suspicious Eagan family. All four have undergone a procedure called “severance” in which their consciousness is completely divided between their work selves and home selves in a daring experiment to find a work-life balance.

So far, despite many twists and turns, fans are still trying to figure out exactly what is going on in the show.

Although episode seven, which delved into Mark’s backstory with his wife Gemma, received some of the most positive reactions of the season so far, episode eight has had a less than enthusiastic response.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Severance season two episode eight

The episode in question reintroduces Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), who hasn’t been seen since the start of season two. Viewers are given a deep dive into Cobel’s upbringing and her early obsession with the Eagans.

open image in gallery Arquette as the all-seeing Harmony in Apple TV’s ‘Severance' ( Apple TV+ )

Although the episode is relatively short, clocking in at just 37 minutes, many have called it “boring” and a “waste of time”.

One fan wrote: “The latest episode of Severance, episode 8 was boring as hell! No wonder it’s only 37 mins, I was on my phone the entire time and only the last 10 mins gave us something interesting.“

Another added: “New Severance episode... what a big miss, complete waste of time. Ending felt so weird cringe and out of place. Right after one of the best EPs of TV crazy. Why the f*** does Mark’s sister keep calling Cobel? Such an unnatural thing to do why does she trust this woman?????”

“Severance episode 8 should’ve been an email,” a third person joked.

Others, however, have defended it, praising Arquette’s performance and commending the instalment for expanding the show’s mythos.

One fan said: “Patricia Arquette’s performance was brilliant. I bought into seeing this more vulnerable side of her and seeing how she was raised and this scene in her mother’s room was a great emotional scene to see the weight of her missing her mother.”

A second added: “This episode was so vital to the story IDC! Harmony has been working for severance since she was 8?!?! Now we finally see why Miss Huang is a child. Even showing the aftermath of what her home became after the company came through speaks volumes.”

open image in gallery Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower in ‘Severance’ ( Apple TV+ )

Someone else added: “Everyone who said s2e8 of Severance was bad simply doesn't know good writing if it hit them like Cobel's car. every sentence and expression was just PACKED with meaning and story. They managed to say SO much about her in so few words and so much set design. Beautiful.”

Only two episodes remain of the current season. No official statement has been made about a potential third series at the time of writing.