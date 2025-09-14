Adam Scott has ‘mixed feelings’ about dramatic Severance season finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Scott has shared his thoughts on the dramatic season two finale of Severance admitting he has “mixed feelings” about his character’s decision during the climax.

Severance stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and John Turturro as a group of employees at the mysterious Lumon company, which is run by the equally suspicious Eagan family.

All four have undergone a procedure called “severance” in which their consciousness is completely divided between their work selves and home selves in a daring experiment to find a work-life balance.

To date, fans have followed the journey of Mark Scout an employee, or an “innie,” at the mysterious Lumon Industries where he leads the Macrodata Refinement Department.

Meanwhile, Mark’s “outie” has been trying to learn how to rescue his assumed dead wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman), after it was discovered that she is still alive and is being subjected to numerous cruel tests at Lumon.

To complicate matters, Mark’ “innie” has fallen in love with his colleague Helly, whose “outie” happens to be Helena Eagan, the daughter of current Lumon CEO Jame Eagan. Her ancestor, Kier Eagan has a cult-like following within the company which he established in 1865.

open image in gallery Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower in Severance ( Apple TV+ )

Warning: The remainder of this article contains major Severance spoilers

In the final episode, a bloodied “outie” Mark successfully rescues Gemma from the Testing Floor before she completes the “Cold Harbor” task, which would have resulted in her death.

However, to leave the Lumon building they have to return to the Severed floor, causing both Mark and Gemma to revert to their “innie” personalities, Mark S and Ms Casey. “Innie” Mark had previously agreed to save Gemma and fulfils his side of the bargain by racing to the stairwell exit door.

Gemma leaves first but before Mark S can leave Helly arrives, leaving him in a conundrum. Despite the pleas of Gemma, Mark decides to run back to Helly as they both prepare to face the consequences of their actions as the episode ends.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Scott reflected on Innie Mark’s decision, which the actor initially called a “no-brainer.”

“But it's difficult - actually, it's not, because I think emotionally it's a no-brainer, but logic-wise, they went through logically what's in front of them and decided, ‘You should go,’ but their hearts told them something else,” added the 51-year-old.

“I think for Innie Mark and Helly, it's one thing, but then watching it, I feel horribly for Gemma. Obviously, it's heartbreaking. And for Outie Mark too, they finally were right there, and it got pulled out from under them.

“So I don't know, I have very mixed feelings about it because I think of it as a two-pronged decision. And when you have colliding interests, but you're in the same body, then it's going to come to a head at some point.”

open image in gallery Adam Scott and Brit Lower in Severance ( Apple TV+ )

Although season three took three years to arrive director Ben Stiller has assured shared that fans won’t need to wait that long for the next season.

“No, the plan is not to [wait three years],” Stiller said on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “Hopefully we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon.”