Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick Merrifield arrested for alleged domestic violence

Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick Merrifield was arrested Monday for misdemeanor domestic violence, TMZ reports.

The arrest occurred in Chaffee County, Colorado, and Merrifield has since bonded out of jail, a spokesperson told TMZ.

According to online court records, the reality star is facing a charge of “telephone-obstruct service.” On its website, Sawyer Legal Group says the charge is often paired with domestic violence because grabbing a phone to stop someone from making a call can qualify as obstruction of telephone service.

Garrick did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

Seeking Sister Wife is a reality television show on TLC that follows families in polygamous relationships as they seek, date, or incorporate a new sister wife into their lives.

open image in gallery Garrick, Lorrana and Dannielle Merrifield star in TLC’s ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ series about polygamous relationships ( TLC )

After living monogamously for over 10 years, Garrick — who shares sons Geremiah and Solomon, as well as daughter Leia, with ex-wife Dannielle — said he felt inspired by God to live a plural marriage lifestyle.

In 2020, the former couple legally divorced in Colorado in order for Garrick to remarry. After two failed relationships, Garrick married Brazilian woman Lorrana in October 2024.

The star’s alleged arrest comes just one week after he and his wives announced that Lorrana had given birth to a baby girl, Sarah Mae Merrifield, in July.

“Co-parenting as a plural family has been wonderful, to have all the support and be there for each other. It’s a blessing to have all of our family involved helping each other,” Garrick told People. "It’s definitely allowed us to do different things."

“Lorrana and I have been able to go on trips when Dannielle took the kids, and vice versa Lorrana is taking the kids so Dannielle and I are able to celebrate our anniversary,” he added. “It’s been a big blessing to have such a big family with all the love and support and to be there for each other.”

Dannielle agreed, telling People: “It’s so special to have Lorrana in the house and that we are actually a family now, living plural and experiencing all the benefits of the lifestyle that God has called us too. It is really a blessing growing our family.”

Seeking Sister Wife is currently airing its sixth season on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.