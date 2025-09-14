Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin elected as SAG-AFTRA’s new president
The union that represents tens of thousands of actors and other entertainer and media professionals has elected Sean Astin as its new president
Actor Sean Astin, known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, and Rudy, has been elected president of SAG-AFTRA, the union representing tens of thousands of entertainment and media professionals.
Astin was elected on Friday, succeeding Fran Drescher.
He secured a decisive 79 per cent of the vote, defeating challenger Chuck Slavin. Michelle Hurd was also elected as secretary-treasurer.
Astin’s mother, the late Academy Award-winning actress Patty Duke, previously served as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1985 to 1988, while his father is The Addams Family star John Astin.
SAG-AFTRA, which brings together the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, represents approximately 160,000 individuals, including actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, and recording artists.
Under Drescher’s leadership, the union navigated significant industrial action, including strikes involving film and television actors, and a separate dispute concerning video game and interactive media performers.