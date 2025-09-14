Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin elected as SAG-AFTRA’s new president

The union that represents tens of thousands of actors and other entertainer and media professionals has elected Sean Astin as its new president

Ap Correspondent
Sunday 14 September 2025 12:48 EDT
Video Player Placeholder
Sean Astin announces launch of new Lord of the Rings Lego Bricks

Actor Sean Astin, known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, and Rudy, has been elected president of SAG-AFTRA, the union representing tens of thousands of entertainment and media professionals.

Astin was elected on Friday, succeeding Fran Drescher.

He secured a decisive 79 per cent of the vote, defeating challenger Chuck Slavin. Michelle Hurd was also elected as secretary-treasurer.

Astin’s mother, the late Academy Award-winning actress Patty Duke, previously served as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1985 to 1988, while his father is The Addams Family star John Astin.

SAG-AFTRA, which brings together the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, represents approximately 160,000 individuals, including actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, and recording artists.

Under Drescher’s leadership, the union navigated significant industrial action, including strikes involving film and television actors, and a separate dispute concerning video game and interactive media performers.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in