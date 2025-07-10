Scrubs reboot confirmed with three key stars all set to return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke are all set to reprise their characters for the reboot of Scrubs, which will air on ABC as part of the 2025-2026 season.

The beloved medical sitcom debuted in 2001 on NBC before moving to ABC from 2008 to 2010.

The reboot’s official summary reads: “JD (Braff) & Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time - medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Variety quotes the show’s creator Bill Lawrence as saying: “Scrubs means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together.”

In August last year, Lawrence exclusively told The Independent that a reboot would arrive in “six months to a year” as the show’s creative team felt they had “stories to tell.”

The writer-producer dismissed the idea that the reunion would take the form of a movie, saying: “I’m not going to do a movie. That sounds like a lot of work!”

He continued: “We’ve been talking about it. We all spend time with each other in real life, but everybody is so talented from that show that they’re all working.

“We’ve really started to entertain the idea about getting the band back together because we all feel like we do have some stories to tell. People in the medical community are heroes right now. They certainly aren’t doing it for the money! It’s been a crazy rough time.”

Lawrence later expanded on his thoughts on the reboot, saying the most difficult part of recreating the dynamic between the lead characters is it that they’ve aged, so their “goofy youthfulness” will have changed.

“The hardest part is that Zach and Donald have aged,” Lawrence said. “People still have that affinity, and love, for that goofy youthfulness. But if I saw two guys in their late 40s/50s doing ‘World’s Most Giant Doctor,’ and carrying each other around all the time, I would go, ‘What the f*** is going on,’ you know?”

He said the objective of the show is to “see what that [friendship] looks like at their age, and [take] a comedic look at what medicine has become since those kids started out as interns”.

When the hospital-set sitcom celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021, The Independent’s Simon Bland spoke to Lawrence and the show’s stars about off-screen friendships, their first table read, improvising on set, and getting treated like The Beatles on the street.