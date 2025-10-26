Tributes pour in as veteran actor Satish Shah dies at 74

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India’s film and entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his quirky performance in the cult classic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Shah died of kidney failure on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in India’s western city of Mumbai. He was 74.

Shah was one of the most celebrated Indian actors, famous for his comic timing and versatility across film and television. The Gujarat-born actor became a household name for his performances in sitcoms such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, which was released in 1983 and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai in 2003.

In Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shah embodied the role of Indravadan Sarabhai, one of Indian television’s most iconic characters, a witty, upper-class retiree who navigates his family’s chaos with razor-sharp sarcasm.

Shah studied at Xavier’s College in Mumbai and later joined the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune city before beginning his acting career with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan in 1978. Since then, Shah has starred in over 250 feature films.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Shah in a post on X. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji,” Mr Modi wrote.

“He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives,” the prime minister added.

Comedian Johnny Lever condoled the death of his “dearest friend of over 40 years”.

“It’s hard to believe—I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten,” he wrote on X.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a story on her Instagram profile on Saturday and wrote: “Rest in peace Satishji.”

Farah Khan, the director of Main Hoon Na, said, where Shah played the role of professor, wrote: “Rest in peace, dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes n jokes everyday.”

Actor R Madhavan, who co-starred with Shah in the 1997 sitcom Ghar Jamai, shared a picture with him and actor Mandira Bedi.

“The heavens will be merrier and a happier place now. Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career... for constantly believing in me and egging me on,” he wrote.

Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.