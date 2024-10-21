Samantha Irvin announces WWE exit in heartfelt social media post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Samantha Irvin has announced her time with WWE has come to an end after four years.

The 35-year-old, who first joined the World Wrestling Entertainment company in 2021, shared the news of her surprising departure on Monday (October 21).

In a lengthy and heartfelt statement posted to her X and Instagram accounts, she wrote: “WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night Raw Ring Announcer. I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art, I have a lifetime more to share.

“Thank you to every WWE fan who accepted me.”

She went on to thank her Women’s Locker Room colleagues, as well as crew and cameramen, WWE superstars past and present, coaches and more for “everything you did to help me along the way.”

“To my fans, my entire career I’ve been waiting for you! We are meant to be and I can prove it. Stay tuned,” she concluded.

Samantha Irvin has announced her surprise WWE departure ( Getty Images )

Irvin, real name Samantha Johnson, was first hired by WWE in 2021 as the announcer for its 205 Live show, before she went on to replace Greg Hamilton as the ring announcer for Friday Night Smackdown.

A year later, she was promoted to be the ring announcer for its flagship Monday Night Raw show.

During her time as a WWE presenter, she endeared herself to fans with her enthusiasm and passion for ring announcing. Last April, she introduced 14 Wrestlemania matches and earned the praise of legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer.

“Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night and her emotional final announcement was awesome,” he posted on X at the time.

“She was featured on camera-ring center – that was a smart production move and she was just brilliant!” he added. “Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!”

Her exit comes months after her fiancé, professional wrestler Ricochet, left WWE in June and signed with its competitor All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He made his AEW debut in August during the Casino Gauntlet match.

It has not yet been announced who will be Irvin’s replacement.

Irvin, who is also a singer and musician, initially rose to fame as a semi-finalist on the tenth season of America’s Got Talent. She later showed off her flute-playing abilities on a 2020 episode of the Fox game show I Can See Your Voice.