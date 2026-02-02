Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Murphy is already facing criticism for his latest project, dramatizing the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

The official trailer for FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette was released Monday, showing Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as JFK Jr. and Bessette, respectively.

The couple famously pleaded for privacy from the press throughout their highly publicized relationship before their untimely deaths in a 1999 plane crash.

The limited series is the latest controversial project from Murphy, who has faced accusations in the past of glamorizing serial killers and profiting off tragedy.

In response to the trailer, one commenter on YouTube said it was, “Something no one asked for. Let people rest in peace.”

open image in gallery Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Kelly star as Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr. in Ryan Murphy's new FX show ( FX )

Another wrote: “Ryan Murphy pretending like he wants to take historical figures seriously and treating it like cheap soapy garbage.”

“Why can’t people understand that this is made through a Ryan Murphy/camp-lens, therefore, not historically accurate,” a third pointed out.

open image in gallery TV legend Ryan Murphy has been criticized in the past for his portrayal of sensitive subjects ( Getty Images )

The forthcoming series initially got pushback when audiences saw the first looks at Pidgeon and Kelly in character last summer, with some criticizing the costumes and the casting choices.

JFK Jr.’s nephew, Jack Schlossberg, then released a statement slamming the anthology series, saying: “Lately, my news feed has been filled with pictures of my uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., a great man. For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with the new show being made about him, the answer is no, and there’s really not much we can do.”

Schlossberg then added his concern that Murphy was “profiting off of it in a grotesque way.”

Murphy responded to Schlossberg’s comment at the time by saying, “I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember.”

The statement brought criticism for Murphy on social media, where users accused the showrunner of disrespecting his TV subjects.

“Ryan is showing his true exploitative colors. To him JFK jr is not a real person with real family ties,” one Reddit user wrote. Another chimed in: “i just gasped. i didn't really wanna watch the show because it literally looks terrible based on casting and wardrobe etc but this just sealed the deal. regardless of whether he remembers jfk jr or not... that's his relative and it's his right to have opinions on HIS family... yikes.”

Another added, “He is disgusting, money grabbing, a borderline offender and to say this about a family member who spent his childhood with the guy is disturbing and honestly makes him sound like an out of touch narcissist. Truly repulsive behavior.”

Murphy was previously accused of exploitative behavior with his shows about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, as well as his hit show Monster: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story.