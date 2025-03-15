Netflix viewers call out Running Point for ‘racist and Islamophobic’ scene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix viewers have been left furious at what they have called an “offensive” exchange in one scene in the show Running Point.

The basketball comedy stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon who takes over the family’s sports business. Produced by Mindy Kaling, it has remained in the top 10 on Netflix since its release on 26 February.

In one episode, Gordon confronts podcaster Sean Murphy for spreading rumours about transferring her Most Valuable Player Marcus Winfield (played by Toby Sandeman).

She shouts: “Just tell whatever wife-beating Dagestani MMA fighter they can wait.”

The scene has prompted backlash across social media, with one Reddit user calling it “a completely unnecessary and racist attack on Dagestanis”.

In the r/MuslimLounge forum, they wrote: “What makes this line so outrageous is that it comes completely out of nowhere.”

They added: “This wasn’t satire. It wasn’t a joke. It was a direct attack, casually inserted into a show where it had no place. And the fact that Netflix signed off on it shows exactly how normalised Islamophobia has become in the media.

“If a line like this had targeted any other group, there would be immediate outrage. But because it was aimed at Muslim athletes, it’s just brushed aside. It’s disgusting.”

The post has been upvoted hundreds of times with dozens of comments. May have interpreted the jibe as a subtle attack on Muslim Dagestani boxer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Independent has contacted Netflix, Mindy Kaling and Warner Bros for comment. No comment was received at the time of uploading.

The discussion spread to X/Twitter and TikTok, as journalist Sana Saeed wrote: “Calling Dagestani MMA fighters ‘wife beaters’ in passing is how well-positioned bigots will surreptitiously perpetuate anti-Muslim tropes in pop culture.”

She added: “Conor McGregor was found guilty, in a civil case, of rape and Dana White is on video slapping his wife.”

One TikTok user shared a video describing the interaction as “Islamophobic and disgusting”. She said: “It literally made me pause the show and gasp. Khabib and all of the fighters from that camp in Dagestan, they’re all Muslims.”

She added: “Media will time and time again try to perpetuate Islamophoic tropes, especially considering Khabib is THE iconic Dagestani MMA fighter, who made a name for fighters of that region.”

One person commented: “Thank you, definitely NOT watching. Almost was.”

Running Point is on Netflix now.