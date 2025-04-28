Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ross Noble has been forced to reschedule his forthcoming shows due to a kidney infection.

The British standup comedian and regular Have I Got News For You panellist shared a selfie from a hospital bed in Australia on Monday (28 April), explaining that he had been advised by doctors to reschedule his forthcoming live shows.

He is currently touring Australia until September as part of his Cranium of Curiosities show. He will return for the UK leg of the tour in October, which is scheduled to run until March.

“I couldn’t be more gutted to have to make this post,” Noble told fans online. “First up I am sorry for messing any of you around and second I am doing fine and recovering as best I can. In all my years of touring I can count on one hand the number of shows I have had to postpone due to illness.

“The show must go on and I am usually able to power through. Sadly this time I have been told by the doctor not to. it is with deep regret I am having to reschedule my next few shows.”

Noble explained that what he thought was a regular sickness was, in fact, more serious and that he was now in hospital “fighting off a b****** of a kidney infection”.

He added: “I will return recovered and ready to go asap. If you have tickets for the affected shows they will still be valid for the new date or refund. Which will be at the first availability with venues they will contact you to sort it out. Thank you for your understanding and I will see you in no time fighting fit and back at it.”

Fans offered their messages of support online, with one person writing: “That kidney doesn’t know who it’s up against.” Another added: “Oh no! Thats an awful thing. Get well soon!”

open image in gallery Ross Noble pictured in 2014 ( Getty Images )

“Godspeed your recovery. Hope you're back out there soon,” said another fan.

According to the NHS, a kidney infection is a painful type of urinary tract infection that can affect one or both kidneys. In some cases, it can be serious if it's not treated.

Symptoms of a kidney infection include a high temperature, feeling sick or being sick, pain in your lower back or side, diarrhoea, aching muscles and flu-like symptoms, pain, burning or stinging when you urinate and needing to urinate more often than usual.