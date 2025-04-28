Comedian Ross Noble forced to reschedule shows after kidney infection
Comedian said he was ‘fighting off’ infection from hospital bed in Australia
Ross Noble has been forced to reschedule his forthcoming shows due to a kidney infection.
The British standup comedian and regular Have I Got News For You panellist shared a selfie from a hospital bed in Australia on Monday (28 April), explaining that he had been advised by doctors to reschedule his forthcoming live shows.
He is currently touring Australia until September as part of his Cranium of Curiosities show. He will return for the UK leg of the tour in October, which is scheduled to run until March.
“I couldn’t be more gutted to have to make this post,” Noble told fans online. “First up I am sorry for messing any of you around and second I am doing fine and recovering as best I can. In all my years of touring I can count on one hand the number of shows I have had to postpone due to illness.
“The show must go on and I am usually able to power through. Sadly this time I have been told by the doctor not to. it is with deep regret I am having to reschedule my next few shows.”
Noble explained that what he thought was a regular sickness was, in fact, more serious and that he was now in hospital “fighting off a b****** of a kidney infection”.
He added: “I will return recovered and ready to go asap. If you have tickets for the affected shows they will still be valid for the new date or refund. Which will be at the first availability with venues they will contact you to sort it out. Thank you for your understanding and I will see you in no time fighting fit and back at it.”
Fans offered their messages of support online, with one person writing: “That kidney doesn’t know who it’s up against.” Another added: “Oh no! Thats an awful thing. Get well soon!”
“Godspeed your recovery. Hope you're back out there soon,” said another fan.
According to the NHS, a kidney infection is a painful type of urinary tract infection that can affect one or both kidneys. In some cases, it can be serious if it's not treated.
Symptoms of a kidney infection include a high temperature, feeling sick or being sick, pain in your lower back or side, diarrhoea, aching muscles and flu-like symptoms, pain, burning or stinging when you urinate and needing to urinate more often than usual.
