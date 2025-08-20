Rosie O’Donnell slams Jay Leno over ‘mean’ treatment of Biggest Loser contestants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O'Donnell has called out Jay Leno following the release of Netflix's docuseries Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, which delves into the controversies surrounding the weight-loss reality show.

In an Instagram post, O’Donnell shared a scene from the documentary featuring former contestant Tracey Yukich. In the clip, Yukich recalls her 2009 appearance on The Tonight Show, during which Leno read aloud death threats sent to the show by viewers.

One message threatened to hit her with a car, to which Leno responded, “She wants to kill you, but she won’t use a swear word.”

Yukich, visibly emotional, expressed how deeply hurt she felt by the experience, stating, “I didn't know that I was a villain until the show aired.”

O'Donnell, 63, captioned her post, “Jay Leno is a mean a--hole.”

‘Jay Leno is a mean asshole,’ O’Donnell wrote on Instagram ( Getty )

The Independent has reached out to Leno’s representatives for comment.

The Biggest Loser, which aired from 2004 to 2016 on NBC, followed obese people as they attempted to lose weight as quickly as possible using only diet and exercise with the help of celebrity trainers. The person who lost the most weight took home a $250,000 cash prize.

In another Instagram post, O’Donnell addressed former trainer Bob Harper and his defense of a viral outburst directed at season seven contestant Joelle Gwynn.

While Harper admitted in the docuseries that there were moments he wasn’t proud of, he maintained that he “will stand behind everything that I’ve ever done on that show.”

“When it comes to The Biggest Loser, always remember we were trying to make an entertaining show that was on prime time network television,” Harper said. “What’s more important for weight loss? We all know it’s diet. But that becomes boring television.”

“F*** you Bob Harper,” Gwynn said about the incident. “And your little dog too.”

“Ok now bob harper - can u not say IM SORRY - seriously- so hurtful- so cruel - come on bob,” O’Donnell wrote on Instagram.

Her reaction followed a separate post from Michaels, who disputed claims made in the docuseries, including allegations about the use of caffeine on the show and Harper’s statement that Michaels never reached out after he suffered a massive, near-fatal heart attack in 2017.

Michaels reportedly told TMZ she was considering legal action against Netflix, the producer of the documentary, Harper, and The Biggest Loser’s medical advisor, Dr. Robert Huizenga.

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser is available to stream on Netflix.