Rosie O’Donnell asks fans for prayers after daughter Chelsea handed prison sentence

Rosie O’Donnell has asked fans for their support after her daughter, Chelsea, was sentenced to time in prison for allegedly violating the terms of her probation.

O’Donnell, who adopted Chelsea as a baby in 1997, has been open about her daughter’s struggles with addiction, which led to three back-to-back arrests last year. Chelsea was first arrested in September 2024 on charges of child neglect and drug possession, and again in October and November of that year over drug-related offenses.

The 28-year-old’s consecutive arrests led to a six-year probation sentence in January. However, a judge has since revoked that sentence, instead ruling that she will now have to spend time in prison after she allegedly violated her probation, according to October 22 court documents obtained by People.

In the wake of the news, O’Donnell posted an old picture on Instagram of Chelsea from the 2006 annual Salute to Women in Sports Awards Dinner. In the photo, Chelsea is wearing a pink sweater over a pink, striped turtleneck.

“My child chelsea belle — before addiction took over her life — i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness,” the comedian wrote in the caption.

Rosie O'Donnell has five children, including Chelsea, whom she adopted in 1997 ( AFP/Getty )

O’Donnell, 63, further shared her thoughts in a statement with People, saying: “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction — Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed.”

Chelsea is the second oldest of O’Donnell’s four adopted children with her first ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter. The two also share Parker, 30, Blake, 25, and Vivienne, 22. The A League of Their Own actor later adopted Clay, 12, in 2013 with her second ex-wife, Michelle Rounds.

O’Donnell, who now lives in Ireland with her youngest, has frequently addressed her daughter’s drug addiction, previously writing on Instagram, “Sadly this is not new for our family — Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we r all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease [sic].”

Following Chelsea’s third arrest in December, the former The View host confirmed the news, saying on Instagram at the time: “So yes this is true — after being bailed out by her birth mother Chelsea was arrested again — and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction. We all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around.”

After her first September 2024 arrest in Marinette County, Wisconsin, Chelsea was charged with neglecting a child, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and several other misdemeanor drug charges.

The next month, she was arrested and faced new felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping, in addition to misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Finally, in November 2024, she was arrested on two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, and two felony counts of bail jumping.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP