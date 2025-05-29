Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals why Doctor Who role left her tearful

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed why starring in a recent episode of Doctor Who was an emotional experience.

The actor and Strictly Come Dancing champion, 30, appeared in “The Well”, the third episode of the latest season of the sci-fi show, which aired in April.

After Ayling-Ellis signed up for the role of Aliss, the former EastEnders star, who was the first ever deaf contestant to appear on Strictly, worked with showrunner Russell T Davies to adjust the part, who was not originally written as a deaf character.

Speaking at the 2025 Hay Festival, which has partnered with The Independent for the second year, Ayling-Ellis explained that she grew up watching the BBC drama, so she didn’t even read the script before agreeing to the role.

“I've grown up watching Doctor Who,” she told the audience at an event on Thursday (29 May).

open image in gallery Ayling-Ellis said she grew up watching the sci-fi show ( Getty Images )

“I’d be obsessed every Saturday, I had to watch it. So when they said ‘do you want this role?’ I didn’t even read the script. I just said yes.”

The actor admitted that she “teared up” when she saw the Tardis on set, describing the experience as “a dream come true”.

“It was an amazing experience, especially to see the Tardis,” she said. “But at the same time, when you go on a set, it’s very different to what you see on TV. On TV, they have the light, the movement and the music. But I still teared up when I saw the Tardis.”

“It was a dream come true.”

Ayling-Ellis, who has also recently starred in the ITV crime drama Code of Silence, suggested that children’s education is a “big issue” in the deaf community due to lack of funding.

“A big issue we have with the deaf community is children’s education,” she said. “At the moment, the government seem to [be] cut[ting] their funding.”

“I grew up with a deaf unit [at school] and the deaf unit meant we got specialist help with my English, with access to a classroom,” she added, but the year she left, “they cut it and shut it down”.

The star said it’s a “misconception” that hearing aids and cochlear implants can be a substitute for this support.

“It’s not like that. I’m trying my best to just spread more awareness and reach out to different people. Also, we need more support from hearing people, not just from deaf people.”

open image in gallery The ‘Strictly’ champion appeared in a recent episode of the new season ( BBC )

The 38th spring edition of the annual Hay Festival takes place in Hay-on-Wye, the “town of books” in Powys, Wales, from 22 May to 1 June.

Throughout the festival, The Independent is hosting The News Review, a series of morning panels which sees our journalists discuss the latest headlines with figures from the arts, politics, science and comedy.