Impressionist ‘honoured’ to join cast of EastEnders

Impressionist Ronni Ancona has said she is "honoured" to be joining the cast of EastEnders.

The acclaimed comic, renowned for impersonating characters from the show on programmes like The Big Impression and The Comic Strip Presents, is set to portray Bea, a school acquaintance of Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.

Ancona, 57, expressed her excitement for the new role, stating: "I am honoured to have been invited to join the iconic institution that is EastEnders, and to go on this whirlwind of a journey with such an unpredictable, nuanced and complex character as Bea. I hope audiences have as much fun watching her as I have had bringing her to life."

In scenes set to air in the New Year, Linda and Bea will come face to face at a high school reunion, where it will become clear they have very different accounts of their respective school experiences.

While Ancona has not appeared on the soap previously, she has famously impersonated EastEnders characters including Peggy Mitchell and Kat Slater.

Her diverse acting career also includes prominent roles as Judith in Last Tango In Halifax, Donna in The Trip, and Wanda in the 2006 comedy film Penelope.

Ronni Ancona will play Bea, a school acquaintance of Linda Carter, in 'EastEnders' ( BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron/PA Wire )

The show’s executive producer Ben Wadey welcomed the casting, commenting: "I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Ronni Ancona to EastEnders playing the character of Bea. Bea’s character is mysterious, and we’re thrilled to have an esteemed actress and comedian like Ronni playing her."

In related news, the soap has also announced the return of fan favourites Barry Evans (Shaun Williamson) and Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement) later this month.

Their reappearance forms part of an ongoing dementia storyline involving Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).

Scheduled for broadcast in December, this special episode will see Pat reappear at The Queen Vic, offering support to Nigel as his dementia symptoms escalate following an emotional festive film screening.

The beloved character, who died of cancer in 2012, previously made a brief return in 2016 as a figment of Peggy Mitchell’s imagination on the night of her death.

St Clement, 83, said: “I was both surprised and excited to be asked back to tread the streets of Walford once again and to be involved in Nigel’s touching dementia storyline.

“It was lovely to be welcomed back by those with whom I had worked for so long. It was just like coming home.”