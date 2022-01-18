Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rondell Sheridan, most known for playing Victor Baxter in the Disney Channel sitcom, That’s So Raven, has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with severe pancreatitis.

On Tuesday, the actor posted on Instagram to share a photo from a hospital bed, where he explained that his symptoms dated back to last month.

“On April 10th, I was on the road and got sick. Went to the hospital and they thought it was gastric,” Sheridan said. “I got home on the 12th and immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge and was told it’s pancreatitis. Tons of tests. I was in the hospital for nine days. I got released and thought I was on the road to recovery but… my pancreas is inflamed and there’s not much you can do about it but just wait.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, pancreatitis is the swelling or inflammation of the pancreas. Symptoms include: pain in the upper belly that radiates to the back, fever, rapid pulse, upset stomach, and vomiting. The Cleveland Clinic states that only 20 percent of the 275,000 hospital stays for acute pancreatitis in the United States are considered to be severe.

The most common form of treatment for acute pancreatitis is rest, hydration, and taking pain medication if needed. However, a severe case of acute pancreatitis can sometimes be life-threatening.

Since being in the hospital, Sheridan revealed that he hasn’t been able to work and created a GoFundMe page in case anyone wanted to donate to his hospital expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, the page has earned over $28,000 toward the $35,000 goal.

“I didn’t realize I was going to be, and will be, out of work for quite some time,” he said in his Instagram video. “I’m setting up this GoFundMe to help with some of my medical bills and just expenses. If you have anything that you could donate, I’d gladly appreciate it. Thank you so much.”

Many people were quick to turn to the comments section of the Instagram post, wishing Sheridan a quick recovery while also reminiscing on growing up with him on their television screens growing up.

“Get well soon mr Baxter,” one comment read. “One of my favorite Disney channel Dad’s.”

“Get Well Soon Mr.B,” another person wrote in the comments section.

Sheridan played the patriarch of the Baxter family, where his daughter Raven (played by Raven-Symoné) was a psychic. His character made appearances in the subsequent spin-offs of the Disney Channel hit, Cory in the House, which focused on Raven’s younger brother, Cory, and Raven’s Home, which focused on Raven’s children, as one of them also inherited her psychic abilities.