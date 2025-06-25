Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Beckett has been forced to cancel two performances in Scotland due to ill health.

The Mock of the Week star, 39, said on Instagram that he wasn’t well enough to deliver gigs at Aberdeen Music Hall and Edinburgh Playhouse this week, which had originally been scheduled as part of his Giraffe tour.

He said: “Hello everyone, I'm so sorry, but I'm not well and can't do the shows in Scotland this week. Aberdeen has been rescheduled to Wednesday 14th Jan 2026 and Edinburgh has been rescheduled to Thursday 15th Jan 2026.”

“The venue will be in touch but tickets remain valid for both shows. I hate doing this, but I'm not well enough to give you the best show possible, but I look forward to seeing you all at the new shows.”

Edinburgh Playhouse said online: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that Rob Beckett's performance on Thursday, 26 June 2025 has been rescheduled to Thursday 15 January 2026. Your tickets remain valid for the new date. If you can no longer attend, please contact your original point of purchase for a refund.”

Beckett will continue his Giraffe tour in September, with performances in Liverpool, Sheffield, Southend, Buxton, Oxford, Belfast, Derry and Dublin.

The comedian will tour Australia in October, before returning to the UK in November for shows in Leicester, Coventry, Halifax, Newcastle, Hull, Bristol, Nottingham and Eastbourne. The tour will continue in January 2026, with shows in Dubai and more dates across the UK.

The news comes after Beckett recently told The Sun that he plans to take a step back from stand-up tours in the coming years to focus on his young family. He shares two daughters, who are aged eight and six, with his wife Louise.

Rob Beckett pictured in 2023 ( Getty )

He said in March: “I’ll still do stand-up and local clubs and charity gigs but I’m going to take a break from touring until the kids are 16/17.”

“Then I’ll do a big tour when they’re sixth form and when they go to Uni, me and Lou are going to spend Feb and March in Australia bumming around.”

He added that when he is 50, he wants to study for a degree in psychology.

The stand-up comedian began his career in 2009 before appearing across British primetime comedy shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Taskmaster, and the Sky series Rob & Romesh Vs, which he fronts with comedian Romesh Ranganathan.