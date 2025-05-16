Rizzle Kicks star gets ‘sextorted’ for Channel 4 film about sexual blackmail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens will feature in a Channel 4 documentary where he hunts down someone who has blackmailed him through ‘sextortion’.

For the purpose of the film, the musician gets himself is ‘sextorted’, a form of online blackmail in which criminals threaten to release sexual images, videos, or personal information of victims unless they pay money or comply with other demands.

Stephens, 33, will travel to the streets of Nigeria to track down his blackmailer in an attempt to confront them face-to-face.

The documentary, with the working title Hunting My Sextortion Scammer, will be available to stream from June 25.

It comes after the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), which finds and helps remove abuse imagery online, said in its annual data and insights report – published in April – that under-18s are now facing a crisis of sexual exploitation, including sextortion, online.

open image in gallery Chloe Burrows, contestant on Love Island 2021 ( ITV )

The film is part of Channel 4’s ‘Untold’ documentary series. It returns this year with a new season that includes an investigation into dating apps, fronted by Love Island star Chloe Burrows.

The reality TV star will investigate why young people are ditching the dating apps and ask whether the key to romantic connections is meeting in-person.

The 29-year-old will road test a variety of real-world dates and question experts on concerns about dating apps, from gamification to artificial intelligence (AI).

The programme, which has the working title Chloe Burrows: 28 Dates Later, will be available to stream from June 4.

Also announced is a documentary about the world of TikTok Shop, which is an e-commerce feature of the social media platform.

The Secrets Of TikTok Shop (working title) will be available to stream from June 11.

The final documentary announced is a follow-up to The Secrets Of UK Prisons, working title Confessions Of A Prison Officer, which will focus on prison officer corruption and become available to stream from June 18.

Janine Thomas, commissioning editor for Untold, said: “Untold continues to be a fearless voice for young audiences, tackling taboo topics, lifting the lid on hidden subcultures, and giving voice to those who are often unheard.

“This season of ambitious and exciting documentaries promises to inform, provoke and spark vital conversation.”

This season of Untold will available to stream on Channel 4 and then on the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

The channel has also announced the commission of a new series, working title The Court, which promises to take viewers inside the civil justice system.

Set in a former courthouse, the series will follow the stories of members of the public from across the UK who have chosen to fast track their cases through a televised, alternative court.